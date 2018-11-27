Rob Manfred Says Slower Pace of Play in MLB Favors Creative Gambling Wagers

Rob Manfred Says Slower Pace of Play in MLB Favors Creative Gambling WagersNovember 27, 2018
Seth Wenig/Associated Press
Major League Baseball announced Tuesday a "new multiyear agreement" that "designates MGM Resorts as the first-ever 'Official Gaming Partner of MLB' and 'Official Entertainment Partner of MLB.'"
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred offered his thoughts on the partnership and gambling, including the following remarks on betting relative to the game's pace of play:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says slower pace of play of baseball is an advantage in gambling as “it gives an opportunity to be creative with respect to the types of wagers” that could be made in between plays.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
