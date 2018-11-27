Noah Syndergaard Trade Rumors: Padres Won't Include Fernando Tatis Jr. in Talks

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

If the New York Mets are going to trade Noah Syndergaard, they can cross blue-chip prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. off their list of potential returns for the All-Star pitcher.

Per SNY.tv's Andy Martino, the San Diego Padres have told the Mets that Tatis is untouchable in any discussions between the two teams.

Syndergaard has been a popular topic of discussion for teams this offseason. Per Jon Heyman of Fancred, at least six different clubs have contacted the Mets to ask about the 26-year-old.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post noted the Padres and Cincinnati Reds were two of the teams involved, adding the Mets are seeking a return that will help their MLB roster in 2019 and upgrade their farm system.

Tatis would certainly satisfy the latter requirement, while possibly being in line to make his MLB debut next season despite being just 19 years old. He is MLB.com's No. 2 prospect after hitting .286/.355/.507 with 16 homers in 88 games at Double-A San Antonio.

A thumb injury that required surgery brought Tatis' 2018 season to a premature end in July.

Syndergaard had a strong bounce-back season after an injury-plagued 2017. He posted a 3.03 ERA with 155 strikeouts in 154.1 innings over 25 starts.

Starting pitching should be a high priority for the Padres this offseason. Their rotation finished 27th in MLB with a 5.09 ERA in 2018.