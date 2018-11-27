Champions League Results 2018: Tuesday Scores, Latest Tables and Qualified Teams

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Tuesday saw a busy night of action in the UEFA Champions League as some of Europe's top clubs secured their places in the knockout stages of the competition:

Holders Real Madrid went through as group winners with a 2-0 win over Roma in Group G. Goals from Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez secured the victory, although Roma also progressed as runners-up.

Mario Mandzukic scored the only goal of the game for Juventus against Valencia. In Group H's other match, Manchester United snuck past Young Boys thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Marouane Fellaini.

Manchester City twice had to come from behind to draw 2-2 with Lyon. The result means Pep Guardiola's side can top Group F with a point in their final fixture against Hoffenheim.

Bayern Munich shrugged off their poor domestic form to thump Benfica 5-1, while Dutch side Ajax also qualified from Group E.

Standings (matches, wins, goal difference and points)

Group E

1. Bayern Munich: 5, 4, +10, 13

2. Ajax: 5, 3, +6, 11

3. Benfica: 5, 1, -6, 4

4. AEK Athens: 5, 0, -10, 0

Group F

1. Manchester City: 5, 3, +9, 10

2. Lyon: 5, 1, +1, 7

3. Shakhtar Donetsk: 5, 1, -8, 5

4. Hoffenheim: 5, 0, -2, 3

Group G

1. Real Madrid: 5, 4, +10, 12

2. AS Roma: 5, 3, +4, 9

3. Viktoria Plzen: 5, 1, -10, 4

4. CSKA Moscow: 5, 1, -4, 4

Group H

1. Juventus: 5, 4, +6, 12

2. Manchester United: 5, 3, +4, 10

3. Valencia: 5, 1, -1, 5

4. Young Boys: 5, 0, -9, 1

Tuesday Recap

Juventus are in good shape to top Group H following their win over Valencia. The hosts found it tough going to break down Marcelino's side, but the pressure finally told on 59 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo showed off some neat footwork to go past Gabriel and cross for Mandzukic to slot home at the far post.

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Valencia thought they had equalised minutes later. Dani Parejo's cross was glanced home by Mouctar Diakhaby, but the goal was ruled out for a handball.

Juventus had chances to extend their lead but could not find a way past Neto. The Valencia goalkeeper saved well from Paulo Dybala, Mandzukic and Ronaldo as Juventus sought a second.

The result means Juve are through with a game to spare. They can confirm top spot with a victory at Young Boys in their final group fixture.

Manchester United also still have a chance of topping the group after a narrow win over the Swiss champions at Old Trafford. It looked set to be a frustrating night for the Red Devils. Marcus Rashford and Fellaini both wasted good opportunities to break the deadlock.

The hosts also needed goalkeeper David De Gea to be at his best to deny a deflected Young Boys shot:

The breakthrough finally came on 91 minutes. Fellaini received the ball from Luke Shaw, held off Loris Benito and fired home a low shot.

Manager Jose Mourinho celebrated by taking it out on some water bottles:

United will finish top if they win at Valencia in their final fixture and Juventus do not beat Young Boys.

Manchester City are also into the last 16 but had to do it the hard way at the Etihad Stadium.

Maxwel Cornet put the visitors in front with a brilliant shot from the edge of the box that flew into the far corner. Aymeric Laporte equalised for the hosts, but they fell behind again when Cornet grabbed a second on 81 minutes.

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey offered his view:

However, Lyon's lead did not last long, as Sergio Aguero headed City's equaliser two minutes later to rescue the draw.

Holders Real Madrid bounced back from a surprise 3-0 defeat to Eibar on Saturday with a comfortable victory at Roma. The hosts should have gone ahead right before half-time when Cengiz Under produced one of the misses of the season.

The winger managed to blaze Patrik Schick's cross over at the far post from a matter of yards:

The miss was to prove costly, as Real Madrid took the lead shortly after the restart. An awful header from Federico Fazio fell to Bale, and the Wales international took full advantage by firing a clinical shot past goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

The visitors doubled their lead on 59 minutes through Vazquez. The forward slotted home from close range after Karim Benzema had nodded down Bale's cross.