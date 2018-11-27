WWE Raw Results: An Uninspired Show and Biggest Takeaways from November 26

WWE Raw Results: An Uninspired Show and Biggest Takeaways from November 26November 27, 2018
The November 26 episode of WWE Raw was as uninspired a three-hour television broadcast as any the company has ever produced. Flat angles, unexciting storyline developments and a big ol' void of star power dragged the show down into the depths of mediocrity with no relief in sight.
Considering the 25-year history of the flagship show, that is a damning statement.
Why was it so uninteresting and lethargic? Why did it fail to excite?
Find out now with these takeaways from Monday's USA Network broadcast.
WWE Creative Building a Heel Stable Without a Babyface to Vanquish It
Raw general manager Baron Corbin, "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre have formed a threesome at the top of the red brand's roster that should be a valuable asset to the show.
Should, being the keyword.
Unfortunately, the lack of a credible babyface to fight back against them and provide fans with hope that the bad guys will get their comeuppance leaves the brand with a stagnant story with no real foreseeable payoff.
It is not like Elias or Finn Balor are suddenly going to receive the push their popularity is deserving of. Braun Strowman is still weeks away from returning. Seth Rollins is wrapped up in his feud with Dean Ambrose. Even a returning Bray Wyatt, unless he fights back against "the machine," seems unlikely to spark excitement for the program.
That Corbin, Lashley nor McIntyre are remarkable characters only enhances the issues surrounding their reign of dominance on Monday nights.
One-dimensional villains and no dynamic hero to save the day? Sounds like a Superman Returns sequel this writer has no interest in revisiting.
Toilet Humor Still Isn't Funny
The minute Drake Maverick peed himself at Survivor Series, the fear of being caught in the vise-like grip of Big Show too much for him to bear, the WWE Universe should have known it was in big trouble. After all, the company has a long and confusing history of toilet humor that is rarely funny but always overstays its welcome.
History has repeated itself in the form of a rivalry between AOP and the team of Bobby Roode and Chad Gable in which the babyfaces repeatedly poke fun at Maverick for his weak bladder. Monday night on Raw, a tag team title match between the teams was soiled (pun intended) when Maverick again wetted himself, this time ruining one of Roode's robes.
The distraction helped AOP successfully retain their titles.
Allow that to sink in for a moment.
Akam and Rezar, two of the biggest badasses in NXT history and tag team champions who rose through the Raw ranks by obliterating the competition, now have to rely on their manager to piss himself in order to capitalize on the distraction and win a match.
The jokes are not funny, the booking makes no sense and the Raw Tag Team Championships are being devalued to such a point that they are now second fiddle to pee puns. It is insulting to the viewers' intelligence and less-than one-percent as funny as the writing team thinks it is.
Raw Has a Star Power Problem
Watching Raw Monday night, it became abundantly clear that Raw has a very real star power problem.
Aside from Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, Ronda Rousey is easily the red brand's biggest star. While all three of them were represented well enough Monday night, there is absolutely zero depth beyond them.
Finn Balor should be an enormous star on Monday nights but his booking to this point has been so underwhelming and disappointing that he feels very much like just another guy. Ditto Elias, who has lost considerable momentum following his babyface turn.
The moment No Way Jose returned to television for a meaningless match against the same Jinder Mahal that had been beaten down into a heaping pile of meaninglessness since returning to Raw, it became apparent the writing team was grasping at straws, trying to find anything and anyone to help fill out the show's three-hour runtime.
There simply are not enough Superstars fans care about, or performers with enough name value, right now and the result is a lethargic journey through mediocrity the likes of which the WWE Universe was exposed to Monday.
WWE Creative can change that.
It has time to make stars out of Balor and Elias, to push the likes of Apollo Crews, Jinder Mahal and any of the underutilized women on the roster. If it has any interest in doing that, it can solve its own problem. If not, it will face scrutiny and backlash from fans who demand better of the flagship show in sports entertainment.
Alexa Bliss Is Perfect for Female Authority Figure Role
After a month spent on the sidelines following injury, Alexa Bliss now has a new role on Monday nights: head of the women's division, as revealed by general manager Baron Corbin Monday night.
Bliss' first duty? Hosting a promo segment with Sasha Banks and Bayley that descended into a three-on-two beatdown as Alicia Fox, Mickie James and Dana Brooke (making her 9,000th heel turn this year) attacked the popular tandem,
While her first segment as the head woman in charge may not have been the most original, it is a role that she was born to play. Bliss is an exceptional talker. She does things from a character standpoint that helped her break out of the pack in 2016 and become the star she has. If she can't be in the ring, mixing it up for championship gold, utilizing her in a way that keeps her at the forefront, in a role she excels in, is exactly what WWE Creative should be doing.
On a night that exposed all of the issues facing the writing team, the decision on Bliss was a bright spot.