WWE Raw Results: An Uninspired Show and Biggest Takeaways from November 26

Watching Raw Monday night, it became abundantly clear that Raw has a very real star power problem.

Aside from Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, Ronda Rousey is easily the red brand's biggest star. While all three of them were represented well enough Monday night, there is absolutely zero depth beyond them.

Finn Balor should be an enormous star on Monday nights but his booking to this point has been so underwhelming and disappointing that he feels very much like just another guy. Ditto Elias, who has lost considerable momentum following his babyface turn.

The moment No Way Jose returned to television for a meaningless match against the same Jinder Mahal that had been beaten down into a heaping pile of meaninglessness since returning to Raw, it became apparent the writing team was grasping at straws, trying to find anything and anyone to help fill out the show's three-hour runtime.

There simply are not enough Superstars fans care about, or performers with enough name value, right now and the result is a lethargic journey through mediocrity the likes of which the WWE Universe was exposed to Monday.

WWE Creative can change that.

It has time to make stars out of Balor and Elias, to push the likes of Apollo Crews, Jinder Mahal and any of the underutilized women on the roster. If it has any interest in doing that, it can solve its own problem. If not, it will face scrutiny and backlash from fans who demand better of the flagship show in sports entertainment.