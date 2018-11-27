Lionel Messi Wants to Win More Trophies, 'Keep Growing' and 'Get Better'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has said he still has a desire to win more silverware and continue developing as a footballer.

The Blaugrana icon is rated as one of the greatest players of all time and has been the key behind a dominant spell in the Catalan club's history.

Despite having won La Liga nine times, six Copas del Rey and the UEFA Champions League on four occasions, the Argentina star has said he has a lot more to accomplish yet, per Marca.

"My main goal is to keep growing and not to be content with what I've done, won or achieved," he said. "I want to get better each day and complete more objectives and win more titles. I consider myself very competitive. I like to win everything and don't like to lose at all."

The 31-year-old also commented on his position in the team, with his role becoming more and more withdrawn in recent years. "I see myself more so as a player who controls matches, who participates a lot with the ball and who makes the play go more than I see myself as a goalscorer," he added.

A year ago Messi agreed a new long-term contract at Barcelona, meaning he is tied to the club until 2021. It'll cost a lot to get him away from the Camp Nou too:

At the moment there aren't any signs of Messi slowing down, as he continues to excel on the domestic and European stage.

He recently returned from an injury layoff, and while Barcelona have only picked up one point from their last two La Liga matches, the Argentinian has excelled. Messi grabbed two goals and an assist in the 4-3 loss to Real Betis and created Ousmane Dembele's last-minute equaliser against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

The Barcelona No. 10 also produced this outrageous piece of control in the draw at the Wanda Metropolitano:

In La Liga and the Champions League this season Messi has scored 15 goals and contributed six assists already and while Barcelona were able to cope without him during a recent layoff, the forward has such a profound influence on the way they attack.

Messi may not be as energetic as he was in his younger days, but he still has an incredible turn of pace, exceptional balance and footballing intelligence to tap into.

They're attributes that have seen Messi retreat into midfield at times to get on the ball more often. Former Barcelona and England player Gary Lineker hailed his playmaking abilities earlier in the campaign:

That Messi can operate deeper and still be productive in the final third is testament to his talent. It also means he is likely to operate at the highest level for many more seasons yet.

Crucially, it appears as though a drive remains within Messi to match that footballing artistry. As Barcelona go in search of more glory this season, that's encouraging for Blaugrana fans.