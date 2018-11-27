Dani Alves Says Kylian Mbappe Isn't at 'Historical' Neymar's Level Yet

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Dani Alves thinks Kylian Mbappe still has a way to go before he's considered in the same esteem as Neymar.

Mbappe has enjoyed a rapid rise since bursting onto the scene for Monaco in 2016-17. He moved to PSG in 2017 and was part of France's winning FIFA World Cup team. Despite Neymar arriving at PSG a world-record fee in the same summer as his FRench team-mate, there's been some recent talk among fans that Mbappe may have overtaken him as the team's most crucial commodity.

However, speaking about his fellow PSG stars, Alves said he thinks Neymar remains a cut above for the moment, per Bruno Andrade of Goal.

"I believe Neymar and Mbappe have different profiles," he said. "Mbappe will become one of the historical players in football, but I believe Neymar has already reached that level. Mbappe is still in the process of getting there. But I think that if Mbappe is clever, which he is, he will not waste the opportunity to learn from Neymar."

