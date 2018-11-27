Video: Kevin Durant Erupts for 49 Points as Warriors Come Back to Sneak by Magic

D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Right Arrow Icon

There's a reason Kevin Durant is going to be such a sought-after player if and when he hits free agency.

Durant exploded for 49 points, nine assists, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals during the Golden State Warriors' 116-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday at Oracle Arena. He made all 13 of his free throws and added four triples, including the most important shot of the game.

He pulled up from the top of the key and drilled a cold-blooded three-pointer with 21 seconds remaining and Golden State nursing a one-point lead. It pushed the advantage to four and sent Oracle Arena into a frenzy.

Klay Thompson was the only other Warriors player in double figures with 29 points, as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were each sidelined.

Golden State is starting to find its rhythm again after a four-game losing streak. Monday's victory was its third in a row and the second straight contest in which Durant dropped more than 40.