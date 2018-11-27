Video: Kevin Durant Erupts for 49 Points as Warriors Come Back to Sneak by Magic

Video: Kevin Durant Erupts for 49 Points as Warriors Come Back to Sneak by MagicNovember 27, 2018
There's a reason Kevin Durant is going to be such a sought-after player if and when he hits free agency.
Durant exploded for 49 points, nine assists, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals during the Golden State Warriors' 116-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday at Oracle Arena. He made all 13 of his free throws and added four triples, including the most important shot of the game.
He pulled up from the top of the key and drilled a cold-blooded three-pointer with 21 seconds remaining and Golden State nursing a one-point lead. It pushed the advantage to four and sent Oracle Arena into a frenzy.
Klay Thompson was the only other Warriors player in double figures with 29 points, as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were each sidelined.
Golden State is starting to find its rhythm again after a four-game losing streak. Monday's victory was its third in a row and the second straight contest in which Durant dropped more than 40.
