Texans Honor Late Owner Bob McNair Ahead of Monday Night Football vs. Titans

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2018

Houston Texans players take part in a tribute to Houston Texans owner Robert
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Texans honored late owner and founder Robert C. McNair at NRG Stadium prior to Monday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

The team and Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle shared a look at the developments with pictures and video on the scoreboard while music playing:

The team announced McNair died Friday at 81 years old in the presence of his wife, Janice, and his family. 

The Texans wore decals on their helmets and included his initials on the field:

"We lost an incredible man today," team president Jamey Rootes said in a statement. "Bob McNair had a positive impact on so many people's lives. He was a role model as a father, husband, philanthropist and businessman. He was the reason professional football returned to Houston and he stewarded our franchise with a laser focus on honesty, integrity and high character."

