Manchester City Rumoured to Be 'Close' to $7-10 Million Zack Steffen Transfer

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 01: Zack Steffen of MLS Allstars during the 2018 MLS All-Stars game between Juventus v MLS All-Stars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City reportedly could be on the brink of signing United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen from Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew

Paul Tenorio of The Athletic reported the 23-year-old could join the Premier League champions for a fee between $7 million (£5.5 million) and $10 million (£7.8 million) in January.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

