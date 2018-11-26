Browns Legend Jim Brown Defends Hue Jackson After Baker Mayfield's Comments

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn't happy to see his former head coach immediately join a division rival, but Browns legend Jim Brown defended Hue Jackson for taking a role with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brown told TMZ Sports that Jackson made a "good move" and that he's a "good man" who "deserves a job."

"No bitterness with him. He's got a job right away," Brown said. "It tells you that he has a value. But, it didn't work out with him and the Browns. That's it."

The Browns fired Jackson on Oct. 29 as part of a shakeup to their coaching staff. On Nov. 12, Jackson accepted a role as special assistant to Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

That created a fun dynamic on Sunday as the Browns traveled to Cincinnati for a matchup with the Bengals. Cleveland won 35-20, and Mayfield threw for 258 yards and four touchdowns.

After the game, Mayfield and Jackson shared a brief handshake.

Mayfield explained to reporters how he wasn't happy Jackson moved on so quickly to another AFC North team.

Mayfield's frustration is understandable so soon after everything went down, but he shouldn't dwell on the issue for too long. He and his Browns teammates have every reason to look toward the future since the Browns and Bengals appear to be franchises heading in different directions.

Cincinnati is likely headed to a third straight losing season, and CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported the Bengals may have Jackson succeed Marvin Lewis as head coach. The team is stagnated under Lewis and replacing him with Jackson, who's 11-44-1 as a head coach, would risk exacerbating the problem.

The Browns, meanwhile, have a dynamic young quarterback in Mayfield and $81.3 million to spend in the offseason. Depending on how general manager John Dorsey bolsters the roster, Cleveland might be a playoff contender in 2019.