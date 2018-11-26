Marvin Bagley III Drops New Music Video, "Look at Me Now"

Marvin Bagley III Drops New Music Video, "Look at Me Now"

Right Arrow Icon

It's only the beginning of the NBA season and Sacramento Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III is making his presence known in the NBA. 

But that's not the only place he's taking his talents. Check out his new song, "Look at Me Now" above. 


From B/R x MSX by Michael Strahan & JCPenney.

