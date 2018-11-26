La Liga Results 2018: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 13 Match

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and David Zurutuza saw Real Sociedad ease to a 2-1 win over Celta Vigo on Monday in Week 13's final La Liga fixture.

The match was new manager Miguel Cardoso's first game in charge of Celta after replacing Antonio Mohamed in the hotseat.

The defeat means Celta remain just three points off the relegation zone, while Real Sociedad move up into eighth place in the table.

Week 13 La Liga Results

Leganes 1-0 Alaves

Eibar 3-0 Real Madrid

Valencia 3-0 Rayo Vallecano

Huesca 2-2 Levante

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Barcelona

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Getafe

Sevilla 1-0 Real Valladolid

Espanyol 1-3 Girona

Villarreal 2-1 Real Betis

Real Sociedad 2-1 Celta Vigo

La Liga Standings (Games Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Sevilla: 13, 26 (+11)

2. Barcelona: 13, 25 (+16)

3. Atletico Madrid: 13, 24 (+8)

4. Alaves: 13, 23 (+4)

5. Espanyol: 13, 21 (+4)

6. Real Madrid: 13, 20 (+1)

7. Girona: 13, 20 (+1)

8. Real Sociedad: 13, 19 (+2)

9. Levante: 13, 18 (-1)

10. Eibar: 13, 18 (-3)

11. Valencia: 13, 17 (+2)

12. Real Valladolid: 13, 17 (-1)

13. Getafe: 13, 17 (+1)

14. Real Betis: 13, 16 (-4)

15. Celta Vigo: 13, 14 (+1)

16. Villarreal: 13, 14 (-1)

17. Leganes: 13, 13 (-6)

18. Athletic Bilbao: 13, 11 (-6)

19. Rayo Vallecano: 13, 7 (-14)

20. Huesca: 13, 7 (-15)

Monday Recap

Real Sociedad had the ball in the net after 34 minutes but saw the goal correctly disallowed. A clever turn from Adan Januzaj allowed him to slide the ball through to an offside Juanmi to poke past Sergio Alvarez.

The hosts did not have to wait too much longer to break the deadlock. A poor kick out from Alvarez put Celta in trouble, the goalkeeper forced to save from Willian Jose, before Juanmi saw his effort blocked.

However, Celta simply could not clear their lines and were made to pay, as Oyarzabal finally tucked the ball home on 37 minutes.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan is a fan of the 21-year-old:

Real Sociedad doubled their lead in the opening minutes of the second half. Januzaj sent in a cross from the right and Zurutuza directed a firm header past Alvarez.

Journalist David Cartlidge has been impressed with the former Manchester United man:

Zurutuza almost headed a second shortly afterwards, but he was denied by the woodwork with the goalkeeper beaten.

Substitute Maxi Gomez halved the deficit with eight minutes of normal time remaining. A neatly-worked move saw Brais Mendez cross for the Uruguayan to head his seventh La Liga goal of the season.

However, the visitors could not find an equaliser, and Celta missed chances to put the game to bed in the closing stages.

The result means it's a first home win of the season for Real Socieded, while Cardoso will know he has work to do to get Celta back to winning ways.