EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 14 Premier League Fixtures

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Week 14 of the Premier League sees some big derbies taking place on Sunday, when Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool play Everton and Chelsea welcome Fulham to Stamford Bridge.

There are plenty of other intriguing clashes on Saturday. Premier League leaders Manchester City are at home to Bournemouth, while Manchester United face a trip to struggling Southampton.

Week 14 Predictions and Fixtures

Friday, November 30



8 p.m. Cardiff City 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Saturday, December 1

3 p.m. Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley

3 p.m. Huddersfield Town 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

3 p.m. Leicester City 2-1 Watford

3 p.m. Manchester City 4-1 Bournemouth

3 p.m. Newcastle United 0-2 West Ham United

5:30 p.m. Southampton 0-1 Manchester United

Sunday, December 2

12 p.m. Chelsea 2-0 Fulham

2:05 p.m. Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

4:15 p.m. Liverpool 3-1 Everton

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham captain Harry Kane will be relishing taking on Arsenal, as he has a superb record in London derbies. The striker has 25 goals in 39 Premier League appearances against teams from the capital, per Sky Sports.

It's the same story when Arsenal are the opposition. Opta highlighted just how impressive his record against the Gunners is:

The England international also comes into the game in good goalscoring form: He has six goals in his last seven games for club and country.

Tottenham head to Arsenal after inflicting a first Premier League defeat of the season on Chelsea on Saturday. Kane scored Spurs' second goal and also posed a real problem for the Blues' defence:

He will fancy taking on an Arsenal back line that has not kept a clean sheet in the top flight since September's 2-0 win over Watford.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery reverted to a three-man defence against Bournemouth on Sunday, but ESPN FC's Mattias Karen noted how the Cherries cut through the back line easily at times:

There's more than just bragging rights up for grabs at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Victory for Arsenal would move them level on points with Spurs, while an away win would move Tottenham six points clear of their local rivals.

Jorginho, Chelsea

Chelsea's first Premier League defeat of the season will have given manager Maurizio Sarri plenty to ponder ahead of the visit from Fulham.

Summer signing Jorginho has been a big hit since joining from Napoli, but he had little impact against Spurs:

Dele Alli man-marked the Italy international at times and managed to stifle him throughout the 90 minutes. Everton used a similar tactic to good effect in their 0-0 draw at Goodison Park.

Jorginho's place in the team has also seen N'Golo Kante shifted out of his favoured holding midfield role.

TV pundits Alan Shearer and Ian Wright offered their opinions:

Sarri must find a way to get the best out of both Jorginho and Kante if he is to get Chelsea back on track in the Premier League. Saturday's defeat at Wembley Stadium means the Blues have won only three of their last eight league games.