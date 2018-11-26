Report: Christian Pulisic Could Be Bought by Liverpool, Chelsea for £70 Million

Report: Christian Pulisic Could Be Bought by Liverpool, Chelsea for £70 MillionNovember 26, 2018
Chelsea or Liverpool could reportedly buy Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic for £70 million, provided they are willing to let him remain with the Bundesliga side until the end of the season.
According to Matt Law at the Daily Telegraph, Dortmund will not allow the United States international to leave in January, but they are willing to negotiate a deal "if they receive a big enough bid."
Pulisic's deal at Dortmund expires in 2020, and it's said he has attracted interest from both of the Premier League teams and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.
German giants Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in Pulisic, per Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated.
The 20-year-old has spoken about his future and says he will make a decision in January:
Simon Johnson @sjstandardsport
#cfc & #Lfc target #Pulisic has told NBC he will make a decision on his future in January:"I’m still focused on Dortmund.We are doing great this season.Once the break comes(in Jan)that is always when I will have to discuss with Dortmund and see about my future.”summer move likely
Pulisic is an exciting prospect and has emerged as America's top talent. He became the youngest player to wear the national team's armband when he captained the side in November's international friendly against Italy:
B/R Football @brfootball
Captain @cpulisic_10 🇺🇸 20 years, 63 days: Christian Pulisic is the youngest player to captan @ussoccer_mnt in the modern era 🦅 https://t.co/khvaPmjLmo
Pulisic has been at Dortmund since 2015. He's progressed well at the club but may be looking for the next step in his career.
WhoScored.com noted how impressive he's been in the Bundesliga:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Christian Pulisic: Has completed more dribbles (90) than any other player since the start of the 2017/18 Bundesliga season For more player stats -- https://t.co/FdAxNKr1iC https://t.co/BnDhl3NEjY
Borussia Dortmund are enjoying a superb season under new manager Lucien Favre. They are four points clear at the top of the table, although Pulisic has had to be patient. He's made only four starts in the league, contributing a goal and two assists.
Opta noted how he has still been an effective performer:
OptaJack⚽️ @OptaJack
41.3 - Christian Pulisic and Jadon Sancho have combined to be a part of 41.3% of Dortmund's goals across all competitions this season. Starlets. https://t.co/4mkasEPCjn
A move away from Dortmund may benefit Pulisic as he looks to kick on in his career. Former Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to bring him to Anfield:
Anfield HQ @AnfieldHQ
Jurgen Klopp is determined to win a £70m battle with Chelsea for Christian Pulisic. An Anfield source said: “Having watched Christian develop there is no way Jurgen is going to back off now. He knows he is a talent who can light up the Premier League.” https://t.co/LyUe5L1dvF
Yet Chelsea may also be in need of reinforcements, particularly if they lose talisman Eden Hazard this season. The Belgium international has spoken about a summer exit and said "it's a possibility," per the Press Association (h/t the Guardian).
Chelsea wingers Willian and Pedro are also already into their 30s, making Pulisic a potential option to succeed either player at Stamford Bridge.
Report: Dembele 'Asks to Leave' Barca