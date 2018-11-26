Report: Christian Pulisic Could Be Bought by Liverpool, Chelsea for £70 Million

MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea or Liverpool could reportedly buy Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic for £70 million, provided they are willing to let him remain with the Bundesliga side until the end of the season.

According to Matt Law at the Daily Telegraph, Dortmund will not allow the United States international to leave in January, but they are willing to negotiate a deal "if they receive a big enough bid."

Pulisic's deal at Dortmund expires in 2020, and it's said he has attracted interest from both of the Premier League teams and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

German giants Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in Pulisic, per Grant Wahl of Sports Illustrated.

The 20-year-old has spoken about his future and says he will make a decision in January:

Pulisic is an exciting prospect and has emerged as America's top talent. He became the youngest player to wear the national team's armband when he captained the side in November's international friendly against Italy:

Pulisic has been at Dortmund since 2015. He's progressed well at the club but may be looking for the next step in his career.

WhoScored.com noted how impressive he's been in the Bundesliga:

Borussia Dortmund are enjoying a superb season under new manager Lucien Favre. They are four points clear at the top of the table, although Pulisic has had to be patient. He's made only four starts in the league, contributing a goal and two assists.

Opta noted how he has still been an effective performer:

A move away from Dortmund may benefit Pulisic as he looks to kick on in his career. Former Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to bring him to Anfield:

Yet Chelsea may also be in need of reinforcements, particularly if they lose talisman Eden Hazard this season. The Belgium international has spoken about a summer exit and said "it's a possibility," per the Press Association (h/t the Guardian).

Chelsea wingers Willian and Pedro are also already into their 30s, making Pulisic a potential option to succeed either player at Stamford Bridge.