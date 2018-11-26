Former Chelsea Manager Gianluca Vialli Is 'Very Well' After Cancer Treatment

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Former Juventus and Chelsea superstar Gianluca Vialli has revealed he recently received treatment for cancer but is now back in good health.

Speaking to Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera (h/t BBC Sport), the ex-Italy striker told his story about his experience with the illness and said he has written about the period to "inspire other people at difficult times in their life."

The pundit said he underwent eight months of chemotherapy and a six-week course of radiotherapy.

Vialli said:

"It's been a year and I'm back to having a beastly physique. But I still have no certainty of how this match will end.

[...]

"I would have gladly done without, but it was not possible. Then I considered it a phase of my life that had to be lived with courage and from which to learn something.

"I knew it was hard to have to tell others, to tell my family. You would never want to hurt the people who love you: my parents, my brothers and my sister, my wife Cathryn, our little girls Olivia and Sofia.

"It gives you a sense of shame, as if it is your fault. I would wear a sweater under my shirt so others did not notice anything, that I would still be the Vialli they knew."

Vialli had an illustrious playing career, starring for Sampdoria and Juve in Serie A. The Italian moved from the Old Lady to Chelsea in 1996 and went on to manage the Blues in 1998 for two years.

The legend was the first Italian to manage in the Premier League and later took charge of Watford.

Vialli was hugely successful during his playing career, winning Serie A and the UEFA Champions League with Juve and claiming the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and UEFA Super Cup with Chelsea.