Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 14 EPL Predictions

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The focus will be on local rivalries in the Premier League this weekend, as scores will be settled in London and Liverpool on Sunday.

Chelsea host Fulham in the west of the capital to kickstart a brilliant day of action. On the back of that game are two heavyweight clashes, as Arsenal take on Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby and Everton travel to Liverpool on Merseyside.

Elsewhere, leaders Manchester City will take on Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and Manchester United will be seeking to find some form at Southampton that evening.

Here are the fixtures for Week 14 of the Premier League season, a prediction for each and all the details you need on where to catch the action from English football's top flight.

Premier League: Week 14 Fixtures

Friday, November 30

*Cardiff City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-1)

Saturday, December 1

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley (2-0)

Huddersfield Town vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (1-0)

Leicester City vs. Watford (2-1)

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth (3-0)

Newcastle United vs. West Ham United (1-1)

**Southampton vs. Manchester United (0-1)

Sunday, December 2

*Chelsea vs. Fulham (2-0)

*Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (1-1)

*Liverpool vs. Everton (2-1)

All games are available to watch on NBC Sports and via the NBC Sports App (U.S.)

*Matches will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and can be streamed via Sky Go (UK)

**Match will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and can be streamed via the BT Sport website (UK)

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur

David Ramos/Getty Images

Both of these teams come into this fixture on the back of European commitments and big wins in the Premier League last weekend.

Spurs' 3-1 triumph over Chelsea was arguably their best performance of the campaign. They were excellent against their local rivals, with the attacking play of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son in support of Harry Kane giving the Blues back line so much trouble.

Alasdair Gold of Football.London was full of praise for Tottenham's performance:

While Spurs will be confident heading to the Emirates Stadium, they are coming up against a team that have been in fine form themselves.

Although there were some ropey moments in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth, the Gunners are proving tough to beat under manager Unai Emery:

Arsenal did make a long trip to Ukraine on Thursday, and while tiredness may play some part, Emery is expected to make a lot of changes to his XI. As such, we should see two even sides go head-to-head in what is likely to be a close encounter.

Liverpool vs. Everton

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

After their massive clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, the fixtures don't get any less intense for the Reds, as an in-form Everton come to Anfield on Sunday.

It's a testament to Liverpool that they are still within touching distance of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, as the Citizens are setting a breakneck speed at the front of the pack.

The Reds start the weekend just two points back on the Manchester outfit having won 3-0 at Watford last weekend.

Football journalist Melissa Reddy summed up just how good Liverpool have been in the Premier League this season:

They are up against an Everton team that go into this round of fixtures in the top six, as they continued their impressive recent progress under Marco Silva with a win against Cardiff City last weekend.

The Toffees have a man in brilliant form in Gylfi Sigurdsson, per journalist Paul Brown:

While Everton will be confident in their ability, they will go up against a fearsome team. In addition, they have a rotten record at Anfield, with their last win coming at their one-time home ground in 1999.

Liverpool may be a little jaded following their exploits in Paris on Wednesday, but they have the quality in the final third to edge what should be an entertaining contest.