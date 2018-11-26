Unai Emery Didn't Use Mesut Ozil vs. Bournemouth as Match Was 'Very Demanding'

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal looks on prior to the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said he did not bring Mesut Ozil off the bench in the Gunners' 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday because the match was "very demanding." 

Despite not being involved in the international break, the German was named on the bench for the trip to the Vitality Stadium and did not feature at any point.

Per the Daily Mail's Kieran Gill, when asked about his decision not to bring on Ozil, Emery said:

"We thought how we can be better in the match, a very demanding match with physicality and intensity.

"But every player is important. We worked today, and it is another possibility to improve or find our best performance in the squad.

"In the beginning of the season we were speaking every day about the need to be competitive. We need to be organised, we need the individual quality to improve our performance.

"It's the same today. It depends. It depends how the match is going, what the result is. I decided for another option. We knew this is a difficult stadium, a difficult team."

                            

