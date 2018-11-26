Predicting Entire WWE TLC 2018 Match Card and PPV PredictionsNovember 26, 2018
Predicting Entire WWE TLC 2018 Match Card and PPV Predictions
The WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view is December 16, and for that, we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief. Finally, there's enough time, calendar-wise, to tell a proper story.
For the first time since the four-week PPV gap between SummerSlam (August) and Hell in a Cell (September), there is another four-week PPV gap, this time between Survivor Series (November) and TLC (December). WWE narratives work best when they are given room to breathe. And the last five PPVs, crammed into the space of the last three months, has compromised that narrative cohesiveness, It's a shame, because from a technical standpoint, the matches have been wonderful. But WWE needs to give us a better reason to care
Here's a preliminary look at the current TLC Card. Four matches are confirmed, and we also made some educated guesses as to what the other matches will be. Lastly, we included our early predictions for who wins what.
Agree or disagree? Include your personal fantasy bookings and predictions in the comments below.
Prediction: The Miz and Asuka vs. Finn Balor and Bayley (MMC Finals)
The Mixed Match Challenge streaming on Facebook now has legitimate stakes; the winning duo will be the final entrants in their respective Royal Rumbles come January.
At one point, the winner was probably going to be Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman. But then, Ember Moon was swapped out for Bliss. And now that Strowman is on the shelf with an elbow injury, the chances of his team winning are looking slim.
That's why Bayley and Finn Balor will probably face Asuka and The Miz in the MMC finals and win. Miz and Asuka can't win for a second year in a row. And their opponents are the two purest babyfaces on the roster, and are almost guaranteed a positive fan response come Rumble time.
Confirmed: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin
This match is unfortunately in jeopardy, thanks to Braun Strowman's recent elbow surgery.
But even assuming that Strowman gets back in time, he's probably going to lose to Corbin—not cleanly, of course, but thanks to Authority-related shenanigans.
Strowman's reward for beating Corbin would be a title shot against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. The problem is that Lesnar has already defeated Strowman in 1-on-1 competition, first at this year's Royal Rumble, and again at Crown Jewel. Fair or not, Strowman doesn't feel like a legitimate, bankable threat to Lesnar any longer.
Prediction: AOP vs Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (Raw Tag Team Championship)
Drew McIntyre needs to go solo. And WWE knows it; they're starting to have Drew go to the ring by himself without Ziggler backing him up (as if Drew ever needed backup to begin with). What better time to split the two of them up than at TLC?
The Authors of Pain can fight McIntyre and Ziggler. AOP can retain the titles. Ziggler can take the pin, perhaps in a foolish manner that should have been prevented. And Drew can beat Ziggler at ringside for 'holding him back,' thus solidifying his rise to the top of the card.
Prediciton: The Bar vs. the New Day vs. the Usos (SD Tag Team Championship)
The Smackdown tag team division is thriving at the current moment. We know that The New Day and The Usos have incredible chemistry. The Bar match well with everyone. And a TLC match, featuring all three tag teams at the same time, would have classic potential written all over it.
Sheamus and Cesaro are good champs, but The Usos, now playing badass babyfaces. would be even better ones. The Usos should walk out of TLC with the titles, which will give the New Day something to chase once Wrestlemania season starts this coming January.
Confirmed: Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose (Intercontinental Championship)
This feud will go on for awhile; there's no way that a beef this personal, especially with Roman's sickness being leveraged as an angle, can end after a single match. And Dean will eventually be the one to take the Intercontinental Championship off of Rollins. But not yet. It's still at the point where Rollins is more emotionally hurt than angry. Both Rollins and Ambrose need to be at the point of murdering each other for a title switch to happen.
Rollins will win this with a pinfall or a DQ. Perhaps, this can be escalated to a chairs match to raise the stakes further.
Prediction: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (Smackdown Women's Championship)
If Becky Lynch passes her concussion tests with flying colors and is able to wrestle by December, she should take on Charlotte Flair. She already won her last feud with Charlotte. So why do it again?
Because in Becky's absence, Charlotte has become a sort of Becky imitation, showing the same type of take-no-prisoners, hardcore attitude that Becky displayed before being sidelined. It feels like WWE is giving Becky's storyline to Charlotte, rather than creating a new narrative.
So first, Becky has to defeat her imitator. And then, she can move onto to her main concern: defeating Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35.
In fact, the only reason Becky might lose the title at TLC is to set up Becky vs, Ronda. If she's free from her title obligations, a future Rumble win could be her road to WrestleMania.
Confirmed: Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax (Raw Women’s Championship)
Rousey's going to win this match. She will be walking into WrestleMania 35 as champion, and depending on how she feels about her future with the company, WWE and Vince McMahon may keep the belt on her.past that.
Nia Jax catching a lot of flack for accidentally breaking Becky Lynch's face two weeks ago. If WWE has decided to play into it, Jax could use a high profile win to raise her notoriety even further. But this won't be it.
Prediction: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton (United States Championship)
Randy Orton became a massive heel last Tuesday after ripping off Rey Mysterio's mask But Orton and Mysterio will feud for the next three weeks; TLC will require a match with a little more at stake.
Why not Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton? Their two fighting styles are both underhanded and passionate, and they both love to play the charismatic bad guy. Heel vs. heel showdowns can sometimes be difficult to watch, because the audience response devolves into a mess. But Nakamura is so magnetic that people cheer him anyway, not matter what he does. And lots of people would love to see Orton take a low blow.
If this match becomes reality, expect Nakamura to win and extend his Nak-America gimmick even further.
Confirmed: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles (WWE Championship)
WWE did something risky: They turned one of their most beloved baby faces, Daniel Bryan, into a villain and got the fans talking. It's so risky, in fact, that WWE has to go all the way with it; they can't turn back now.
That's why AJ Styles will lose this rematch with Daniel Bryan. It won't hurt AJ's push at all, and depending on how Bryan wins, it could solidify his position as a heel. The WWE audience seems willing to play along at least for now, and they kept their ironic cheers to a minimum last week.