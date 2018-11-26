Predicting Entire WWE TLC 2018 Match Card and PPV Predictions

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view is December 16, and for that, we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief. Finally, there's enough time, calendar-wise, to tell a proper story.

For the first time since the four-week PPV gap between SummerSlam (August) and Hell in a Cell (September), there is another four-week PPV gap, this time between Survivor Series (November) and TLC (December). WWE narratives work best when they are given room to breathe. And the last five PPVs, crammed into the space of the last three months, has compromised that narrative cohesiveness, It's a shame, because from a technical standpoint, the matches have been wonderful. But WWE needs to give us a better reason to care

Here's a preliminary look at the current TLC Card. Four matches are confirmed, and we also made some educated guesses as to what the other matches will be. Lastly, we included our early predictions for who wins what.

Agree or disagree? Include your personal fantasy bookings and predictions in the comments below.