5-Star DE Prospect Chris Braswell Commits to Alabama over Ohio State, More

Credit: Brian Dohn, 247Sports

Blue-chip defensive end Chris Braswell committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday.

Braswell is the No. 1 weak-side defensive end and No. 19 player overall in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. The Ohio State Buckeyes were among the other schools to offer him a scholarship.

"I have a good relationship with [Alabama head coach Nick Saban] and I feel like I fit well into the system and the history of the school," Braswell said of his decision to BamaOnLine's Hank South.

Braswell also told Rivals.com's Adam Friedman he expects to play at outside linebacker rather than defensive end when he reaches the pros.

South noted Braswell was in Tuscaloosa on Saturday for an unofficial visit to see the Crimson Tide defeat the Auburn Tigers 52-21 in the Iron Bowl. According to AL.com's Michael Casagrande, wide receiver Javon Baker and Roydell Williams also committed to Alabama shortly after the Iron Bowl.

Braswell explained to Friedman how going to Saturday's game allowed him to see firsthand what he'll be doing with the Crimson Tide: "In the game I saw the outside linebackers flying around, rushing the quarterback, and dropping into coverage. Everything I like to do."

Braswell joins what is the No. 1 class in 247Sports' composite 2020 team rankings. He's also the second high-profile defensive lineman from 2020 to commit to Alabama along with Jayson Jones, the No. 2 defensive tackle.

Every year, Saban faces big turnover in his front seven as his best players head to the NFL. In the 2018 draft alone, the Crimson Tide saw defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne, linebacker Rashaan Evans, defensive end Da'Shawn Hand, linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton and defensive tackle Josh Frazier all get selected.

Despite routinely suffering personnel losses like that, Alabama's defense remains among the best in the country because Saban and his staff are so successful on the recruiting trail.

Getting Braswell's commitment—this far out from signing day no less—is a clear example of that.