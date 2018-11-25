Odell Beckham Jr. Would've 'Loved' to Attack Eagles, Says It Wasn't in NY's Plan

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

New York Giants' Odell Beckham reacts after missing a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. lamented his team's strategy in a 25-22 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

"Knowing they were struggling [with injuries] in the secondary, personally I would've loved to attack them," Beckham said after the game, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. "But that wasn't in our game plan."

      

