Anthony Davis Undergoes X-Rays on Hand Injury After Pelicans' Loss to Blazers

PORTLAND, OR - JANUARY 18: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers during their game at Moda Center on January 18, 2019 in Portland, Oregon.
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis underwent X-rays on his left hand after the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, according to Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com. Lopez noted that the results of the X-rays would be revealed Saturday.

He added:

Davis injured his left finger late in the fourth quarter while attempting to swat at the ball Portland big man Zach Collins was holding on the wing. Davis lunges at the ball and immediately goes to grabbing his left hand after making contact with Collins' arm.

Davis grabbed at his finger and tried to stay in the game. He eventually went quickly to the bench to get his left index and middle fingers taped together. He missed nine seconds of game action before checking back in.

The 25-year-old finished Friday's contest with 27 points and seven rebounds.

Davis is one of the league's top MVP candidates, but this is the second injury he's picked up this month, as he also injured his ankle Jan. 12. Earlier this season, he dealt with a sprained elbow and a hip strain.

He is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, and he expected such numbers before the season. 

"Honestly, I see myself as the best player in the league, most dominant player in the league," Davis told ESPN's Rachel Nichols in October. "I think it's time for that step. You only get a short window. And, I don't want that window to close, so I think my time is now."

Julius Randle will likely start in Davis' place should he miss time, though Rotoworld highlighted Nikola Mirotic as another potential go-to option.

