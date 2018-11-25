Report: Roma Will Not Listen to January Offers for Chelsea Target Cengiz Under

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

UDINE, ITALY - NOVEMBER 24: Cengiz Under of AS Roma looks on during the Serie A match between Udinese and AS Roma at Stadio Friuli on November 24, 2018 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Roma director of football Monchi will reportedly not listen to any offers for winger Cengiz Under in January.

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are all interested in the 21-year-old, who joined Roma from Istanbul Basaksehir in July 2017.

Given the high profile of the Premier League quartet linked with Under, it is likely Roma could make a decent amount of money if they were open to selling him.

But Monchi apparently does not want to let him go midway through the season.

Under signed a five-year contract when he moved to the Stadio Olimpico, so he is tied to the club until 2022.

He is also clearly committed to Roma. Earlier this year Under revealed he turned down the opportunity to move to Manchester City:

Most comfortable on the right flank, the youngster can also play as a No. 10 or on the left.

He is still very raw, but a return of seven goals in 1,256 minutes of Serie A action last term is an indication of his quality and potential—as is the fact that clubs as big as Chelsea, United, Arsenal and Spurs are all interested in him.

It looks as though they will have to wait until next summer to pursue him, though, and even then Roma may not be open to selling.

Nor will Under himself necessarily be keen to move on from the Giallorossi, where he is afforded more regular game time than he would likely get at other top clubs in Europe.

