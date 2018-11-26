NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 13

0 of 32

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Week 12 is a special week on the NFL calendar.

With three games on Thanksgiving, football fanatics got an early fix. In addition to two of the top five teams in these power rankings being in action, we saw an NFC East battle that looks to have signaled a shift in the division.

Sunday's slate didn't disappoint, either. There was a blowout in L.A, a nail-biter in Charlotte and an upset in Denver. In Cincinnati, there was something the NFL hasn't seen since 2014.

The week's action had a big-time impact on the pecking order of the NFL. As the dust settles on Week 12, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have gotten together to sort through that impact by setting said pecking order—ranking the league's teams from No. 32 to No. 1.

Where does your favorite team slot?

Read on to find out!

(If you're an Arizona Cardinals fan, it won't take long.)