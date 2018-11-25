EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 13 Matches

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Sunday was a good day for the away sides, as Arsenal and Huddersfield won their respective matches in Week 13 of the Premier League season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the winner for Arsenal, who beat Bournemouth 2-1. Aaron Mooy was on point twice for Huddersfield in the 2-0 win over Wolverhampton.

Here is a look at the standings after Sunday's action (Position, team, games played, goal difference, points):

1 Manchester City 13, +35, 35

2 Liverpool 13, +21, 33

3 Tottenham 13, +12, 30

4 Chelsea 13, +17, 28

5 Arsenal 13, +12, 27

6 Everton 13, +5, 22

7 Manchester United 13, -1, 21

8 Bournemouth 13, +4, 20

9 Watford 13, 0, 20

10 Leicester 13, +1, 18

11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13, -3, 16

12 Brighton 13, -5, 15

13 West Ham 13, -8, 12

14 Huddersfield 13, -14, 10

15 Newcastle United 12, -6, 9

16 Crystal Palace 13, -9, 9

17 Burnley 12 -13, 9

18 Southampton 13, -14, 8

19 Cardiff 13, -15, 8

20 Fulham 13, -19, 8

The Gunners got back to their winning ways after three consecutive draws, but Bournemouth made them work for the three points.

Jefferson Lerma gave the visitors the lead in the first half with an own goal, but Joshua King tied things up again. After the break Aumabeyang restored the lead from close range, and Lerma nearly redeemed himself, coming agonisingly close to the equaliser.

According to Sky Sports Statto the match-winner got his 20th goal for the Gunners on Sunday:

The result gave Arsenal some breathing room, with Everton on their tails. The gap between the two sides is back up to five points after the Toffees' win over Cardiff on Saturday.

Arsenal trail Chelsea by just a single point and their away form is a big reason for their good position in the standings. Manager Unai Emery has fared far better this year than Arsene Wenger did last season:

A top-four finish would be an incredible achievement for Emery in his first season and after a solid start to the campaign, that's likely what the Gunners are aiming for.

In Sunday's other contest Huddersfield shocked Wolves, who continue to slide down the standings after a hot start. Mooy was the unlikely hero for the Terriers:

It was just their second win of the season and moved the Terriers out of last place and the relegation zone completely.

Wolves are now winless in their last five Premier League matches and while they won't have to worry about a relegation battle anytime soon, that may become a reality if this slide carries into the festive period.