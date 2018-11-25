Report: Hue Jackson Could Be Considered as Bengals HC If Marvin Lewis Fired

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson could take over the Cincinnati Bengals' coaching staff if Marvin Lewis retires or moves into a front-office role following the 2018 NFL season.

On Sunday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported there's a "growing sense around the league" Jackson might succeed Lewis after being hired as a special assistant to the Bengals' head coach earlier this month. He was fired by the Browns in October.

