Report: Hue Jackson Could Be Considered as Bengals HC If Marvin Lewis Fired

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2018, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals special assistant Hue Jackson, left, speaks with head coach Marvin Lewis during NFL football practice at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Marvin Lewis shut down the question emphatically. The Bengals head coach won’t be talking about the newest addition to his staff, one who’s in an unusual position to influence the next game. Hue Jackson was the Cleveland Browns head coach less than a month ago. Now he’s on the Bengals sideline with Lewis, trying to beat them _ a sensitive subject that the head coach is tried to put off limits on Wednesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
John Minchillo/Associated Press

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson could take over the Cincinnati Bengals' coaching staff if Marvin Lewis retires or moves into a front-office role following the 2018 NFL season.

On Sunday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported there's a "growing sense around the league" Jackson might succeed Lewis after being hired as a special assistant to the Bengals' head coach earlier this month. He was fired by the Browns in October.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

