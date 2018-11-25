Copa Libertadores Final Postponed Again in Aftermath of Fan Violence

IVAN PISARENKO/Getty Images

The final of the 2018 Copa Libertadores between River Plate and Boca Juniors was postponed for a second time Sunday after CONMEBOL, South American football's governing body, ruled there weren't equal conditions for both teams.

The fixture was originally scheduled to be played Saturday but was postponed until Sunday after Boca's team bus was attacked on its way to the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, per BBC Sport. CONMEBOL later confirmed Sunday's rescheduled fixture was off, per journalist Rory Smith:

River Plate came back on two occasions to draw 2-2 at La Bombonera in the final's first leg, but it's now uncertain when the decider will be resumed if it is at all.

Tony Mogan of the Evening Standard reported Boca made a request for the fixture to be moved a second time, and it looks as though the authorities have responded.

The final was pushed back at El Monumental several times Saturday after Boca's bus had been attacked during the drive across Buenos Aires. Some players suffered cuts caused by broken windows and were also affected by tear gas that was used by police.

Boca veteran and Argentina icon Carlos Tevez directed blame for the situation squarely with CONMEBOL, whom he said were adamant for players to go on even after some were hospitalised, via Goal:

BBC Sport added some Boca players were being sick in the dressing room after reaching the stadium on Saturday, while Pablo Perez was one of those taken to hospital after getting glass in his eye.

River Plate were the favourites to come out on top at home, faced with the opportunity to win their second Copa Libertadores in the space of three years. Boca haven't won the international tournament since 2007.

Sports writer Ben Hayward gave a saddened summary of events:

There is no confirmation yet in regards to when the final's second leg will be played.