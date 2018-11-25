Premier League Results Week 13: Sunday's 2018 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Arsenal moved to within a point of the Premier League's top four as they beat Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the winner in the 67th minute after Joshua King had drawn the hosts level following Jefferson Lerma's own goal on the half-hour.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town lifted themselves from the bottom of the table to 14th as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Molineux.

Aaron Mooy netted in each half to to condemn Wolves to their fifth game in a row without a win.

Sunday Results

Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Huddersfield Town

Top Scorers (Player, club and goals, per the division's official website)

T1. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8

T1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 8

T3. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 7

T3. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 7

T3. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 7

T3. Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 7

T3. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 7

T3. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 7

T9. Richarlison, Everton: 6

T9. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 6

T9. Anthony Martial, Manchester United: 6

T9. Gylfi Sigurdsson, Everton: 6

T9. Callum Wilson, Bournemouth: 6

Standings (Matches played, wins, goal difference and points, per the league's official website)

1. Manchester City: 13, 11, +35, 35

2. Liverpool: 13, 10, +21, 33

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 13, 10, +12, 30

4. Chelsea: 13, 8, +17, 28

5. Arsenal: 13, 8, +12, 27

6. Everton: 13, 6, +5, 22

7. Manchester United: 13, 6, -1, 21

8. Bournemouth: 13, 6, +4, 20

9. Watford: 13, 6, 0, 20

10. Leicester City: 13, 5, +1, 18

11. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 13, 4, -3, 16

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 13, 4, -5, 15

13. West Ham United: 13, 3, -8, 12

14. Huddersfield Town: 13, 2, -18, 10

15. Newcastle United: 12, 2, -6, 9

16. Crystal Palace: 13, 2, -9, 9

17. Burnley: 12, 2, -13, 9

18. Southampton: 13, 1, -14, 8

19. Cardiff City: 13, 2, -15, 8

20. Fulham: 13, 2, -19, 8

Aubameyang has almost been at Arsenal for 10 months. He cost the Gunners £56 million and again on Sunday proved to be worth every penny.

David Brooks was unlucky to have a goal ruled out early on as replays suggested he was being played onside by Shkodran Mustafi.

Lerma then turned into his own net in spectacular fashion, volleying past Asmir Begovic after cutting out a Sead Kolasinac cross.

King drew the hosts deservedly level in first-half stoppage time, but Aubameyang was then on hand with the winner as he turned home Kolasinac's delivery.

It was the Gabonese forward's eighth league goal of the season and his 20th in all competitions for Arsenal:

Meanwhile, the Gunners extended their unbeaten run to 17 matches and claimed a fourth away league win of the season:

Their points tally of 27 after 13 matches would have put them third last term, and second in 2015-16.

But the top teams are performing better than ever this season, so Arsenal will need to keep winning if they are going to break back into the top four.

Wolves' winning touch has deserted them of late and they were beaten again on Sunday to remain 11th in the Premier League.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

It was Huddersfield's second win in three and moved them two points clear of the relegation zone.

Mooy's sixth-minute opener came from the Terriers' first attack as the Australian netted from the edge of the boxing having received the ball from Erik Durm.

He then got on the scoresheet again in 74th minute to wrap up the points, this time squeezing a free-kick through the Wolves wall and into the back of the net.