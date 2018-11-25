Barcelona's Rafinha Will Undergo Knee Surgery, Likely Out for Season

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

La Liga leaders Barcelona didn't emerge from the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on Saturday unscathed, as both Rafinha and Sergi Roberto picked up injuries that will keep them sidelined for the foreseeable future. The Brazilian will require surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Rafinha previously tore the ACL in his right knee in 2015 and also suffered a meniscus injury last year. According to Sport, he's unlikely to feature again this season.

Roberto picked up a hamstring injury that will see him miss three to four weeks, per the club's official website. Rafinha was his replacement Saturday.

Diego Costa and Ousmane Dembele got the goals in the 1-1 draw against the Rojiblancos.

