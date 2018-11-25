Barcelona's Rafinha Will Undergo Knee Surgery, Likely Out for Season

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 24: Rafinha of FC Barcelona in action during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona at Wanda Metropolitano on November 24, 2018 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

La Liga leaders Barcelona didn't emerge from the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on Saturday unscathed, as both Rafinha and Sergi Roberto picked up injuries that will keep them sidelined for the foreseeable future. The Brazilian will require surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Rafinha previously tore the ACL in his right knee in 2015 and also suffered a meniscus injury last year. According to Sport, he's unlikely to feature again this season.

Roberto picked up a hamstring injury that will see him miss three to four weeks, per the club's official website. Rafinha was his replacement Saturday.

Diego Costa and Ousmane Dembele got the goals in the 1-1 draw against the Rojiblancos.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

