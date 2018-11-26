Manchester United vs. Young Boys: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United can qualify for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday when they face Young Boys at Old Trafford.

A victory for the Red Devils over the Swiss outfit, coupled with Valencia failing to beat Juventus in the other Group H match, would put United through to the last 16 with a game to spare.

It would be major boost for Jose Mourinho and his side given how they have struggled in the Premier League this season.

Here are all the details for the clash:

Date: Tuesday, November 27

Time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), B/R Live (U.S.)

Match Odds (via OddsShark): Manchester United 1-4, Young Boys 11-1, Draw 21-4



Much of United's 2018-19 campaign has been a slog. Even when they have won they have rarely been convincing, and they endured more disappointment on Saturday as they drew 0-0 at home with Crystal Palace.

The reverse fixture against Young Boys in September was perhaps United's only comfortable victory over the entire season.

The Red Devils were 2-0 up at half-time thanks to a Paul Pogba double and ended up 3-0 victors after Anthony Martial's 66th-minute strike.

TF-Images/Getty Images

The French duo will be key to unpicking Young Boys' defence again, as they can create havoc down the left flank when at their best.

Martial's five-match scoring run in the Premier League came to an end against Palace, but his movement and pace can cause problems for even the best defences.

Young Boys have conceded 10 in four matches in the Champions League this term and go into Tuesday's clash as underdogs.

They have little to lose, though, and as Mourinho highlighted after Saturday's draw, United will need to up their level if they are to beat the Swiss Super League leaders, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

The Manchester outfit cannot affect the outcome of the Juventus-Valencia game, but they have put themselves in a good position to qualify after downing the Old Lady earlier this month.

All United can do is beat Young Boys, and even if Valencia do produce a shock at Juve, qualification will still be in their hands as they face the Spanish side on the final matchday.

United's chances of breaking into the top four in the Premier League, let alone challenging for the title, are becoming slimmer by the week.

A run in the Champions League could therefore be their most positive accomplishment this season, and a defeat of Young Boys would provide a timely boost after a poor result at the weekend.