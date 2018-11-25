Amari Cooper, Cowboys Expected to Discuss Contract Extension in Offseason

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. The Dallas Cowboys won 31-23. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver Amari Cooper have yet to discuss the possibility of a long-term contract extension since he was acquired in an October trade with the Oakland Raiders.

On Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported the sides "have yet to have any talks" about a new deal, but that's expected to change in the offseason. Cooper is under contract for the 2019 season with a $13.9 million base salary after the Raiders exercised the fifth-year option in his rookie deal in April, per Spotrac.

Dallas received some criticism for giving up a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft for Cooper, whose production had dropped over the past two seasons in Oakland.

The 24-year-old University of Alabama product has shined since joining the Cowboys, however, racking up 22 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns in four appearances.

He put together his best game of the season with eight receptions for 180 yards and two scores in Dallas' crucial 31-23 victory over the Washington Redskins on Thursday.

"Amari looks like he's making a bid for his cash," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said following the Thanksgiving Day win, per Tim Cowlishaw of the Dallas Morning News.

Schefter noted "Dallas wants to pay Cooper," but the expectation is there won't be any serious talks until after the season ends, despite speculation to the contrary.

For now, Cooper and the Cowboys are focused on parlaying their new place atop the NFC East standings into a playoff berth. A strong showing in the postseason would only further bolster the receiver's value before the extension discussions.

