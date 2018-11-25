Report: PSG Want David De Gea Transfer Amid Manchester United Exit Rumours

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to make David De Gea the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world next summer, with the French club said to be in the box seat to sign the Manchester United man.

According to Joe Bernstein of the Mail on Sunday, the Ligue 1 giants are ready to offer De Gea a contract that'd see him earn £15.5 million-a-year over the course of a four-year deal.

It's added that with De Gea's contract set to expire at the end of the season and the Spain international stalling on extending his terms at Old Trafford, United have come to accept the player will be on the move at the end of the campaign.

"United have been keen to tie De Gea down for the long-term future but they have been left frustrated in negotiations, with Mourinho recently admitting he was 'not confident' of being able to keep him," Bernstein said. "With Juventus happy with their keeper Wojciech Szczesny, PSG are now the clear front runners and able to sign a pre-contract agreement with United's No. 1 in January."

The Red Devils are said to be considering possible replacements already, with Everton's Jordan Pickford on their list of targets.

As relayed by Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette, there's not been much coming out of United regarding De Gea's contract, with the man himself providing the biggest update:

The Spain international has cemented his status as one of the best goalkeepers on the planet in his eight years at Old Trafford.

He's developed from a wiry and uncertain stopper with bags of talent into an authoritative figure at the base of the team. His shot-stopping ability is exceptional, although De Gea uses his feet well and is tremendous when it comes to commanding his penalty area.

Losing him would be a massive blow to United, but not all too surprising. After all, the Red Devils are currently down in seventh spot in the table, with Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Crystal Palace the latest underwhelming result in 2018-19.

Football journalist Liam Canning said he'd understand if De Gea opted to move on as a result of the team's issues:

Andy Mitten of ESPN put the Red Devils' poor form into some context:

Getting De Gea would be a huge coup for PSG and they have shown in the acquisitions of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe that they're capable of luring the biggest names in the game to the Parc des Princes.

At the moment manager Thomas Tuchel has Gianluigi Buffon and Alphonse Areola to choose from between the posts, meaning PSG are not short of goalkeeping quality. However, De Gea would represent an upgrade on that pairing and give the French club a rock-solid base as they go in search of European domination.