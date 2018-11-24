Nick Perry Placed on IR by Packers Because of Knee Injury

The Green Bay Packers placed outside linebacker Nick Perry on injured reserve Saturday after the seven-year veteran suffered a knee injury on November 11 against the Miami Dolphins.

Perry had 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks in nine games this season.

      

