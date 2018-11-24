Nick Perry Placed on IR by Packers Because of Knee Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers placed outside linebacker Nick Perry on injured reserve Saturday after the seven-year veteran suffered a knee injury on November 11 against the Miami Dolphins.

Perry had 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks in nine games this season.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.