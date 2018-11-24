EPL Results Week 13: Saturday's 2018 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

EPL Results Week 13: Saturday's 2018 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, TableNovember 24, 2018
Manchester City and Liverpool maintained their impressive starts to the Premier League season by winning away from home on Saturday. Leaders City put four past West Ham United at the London Stadium, while Liverpool have stayed two points off top spot after beating Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road.
City's Raheen Sterling kept himself among the league's top scorers, while Mohamed Salah was among the goals for Liverpool.
Those wins came before Tottenham Hotspur ended Chelsea's unbeaten run with a comprehensive 3-1 victory at Wembley Stadium. Harry Kane added to his goal tally as Spurs bossed proceedings from the off.
Wins for those at the top represent more bad news for Manchester United on a day when the Red Devils were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.
Everton took full advantage by edging past relegation-threatened Cardiff City at Goodison Park, while Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City battled to a 1-1 draw.
There was movement at the bottom where Fulham scored a vital 3-2 win over fellow strugglers Southampton in Claudio Ranieri's first match in charge of the Cottagers. Aleksandar Mitrovic netted twice to keep his place near the top of the scoring charts.
The result has lifted Fulham off the bottom, with Huddersfield Town not in action until Sunday.
Saturday's Scores
- Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Leicester City
- Everton 1-0 Cardiff City
- Fulham 3-2 Southampton
- Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace
- Watford 0-3 Liverpool
- West Ham United 0-4 Manchester City
- Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Chelsea
Top Scorers (Player, club and goals, per the division's official website)
1. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8
2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 7
2. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 7
2. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 7
2. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 7
2. Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 7
2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 7
2. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 7
9. Richarlison, Everton: 6
9. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 6
Standings (Matches played, wins, goal difference and points, per the league's official website)
1. Manchester City: 13, 11, +35, 35
2. Liverpool: 13, 10, +21, 33
3. Tottenham Hotspur: 13, 10, +12, 30
4. Chelsea: 13, 8, +17, 28
5. Arsenal: 12, 7, +11, 24
6. Everton: 13, 6, +5, 22
7. Manchester United: 13, 6, -1, 21
8. Bournemouth: 12, 6, +5, 20
9. Watford: 13, 6, 0, 20
10. Leicester City: 13, 5, +1, 18
11. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 12, 4, -1, 16
12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 13, 4, -5, 15
13. West Ham United: 13, 3, -8, 12
14. Newcastle United: 12, 2, -6, 9
15. Crystal Palace: 13, 2, -9, 9
16. Burnley: 12, 2, -13, 9
17. Southampton: 13, 1, -14, 8
18. Cardiff City: 13, 2, -15, 8
19. Fulham: 13, 2, -19, 8
20. Huddersfield Town: 12, 1, -16, 7
David Silva hit his fifth goal of the campaign when he put the leaders in a commanding position after just 11 minutes. It maintained the Spaniard's fondness for punishing the Hammers:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
10 - David Silva has been involved in more goals against West Ham in all competitions than he has vs any other opponent for Man City (6 goals, 4 assists). Burst. #WHUMCI
The lead was doubled when Sterling tapped in eight minutes later when he was played in by fellow winger Leroy Sane.
Sterling's superb numbers demand respect:
Alex Richards @AA_Richards
The numbers Raheem Sterling has posted for #mcfc since start of last season are ridiculous. Now 25 goals & 18 assists in 44 PL games.
It was then Sane's turn to find the net 11 minutes before the break when Sterling returned the favour:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
7 - Since the start of last season, no player has both scored and assisted in more Premier League games than Leroy Sané (7, level with Mohamed Salah). Deadly. #WHUMCI
Sane completed his brace in injury time as the Citizens flexed their attacking muscle to send an ominous warning to their rivals.
Liverpool weren't quite as fluent in attack despite scoring three at Watford. It took until the 67th minute for Salah to begin the Reds' late show.
Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold swept in a second with a brilliant free-kick, before Roberto Firmino added another in the penultimate minute when Watford heads had dropped.
To their credit, Liverpool players had responded well once Jordan Henderson was sent off for a second booking eight minutes from time.
Spurs may have been the easiest on the eye of any of the top three after the way they sauntered through a creaky Chelsea defence. A terrific delivery from creator-in-chief Christian Eriksen allowed Dele Alli to open the scoring before Kane smashed in a second from outside the box.
The Lilywhites haven't always found playing at Wembley while they wait on a new stadium an easy fit, but Kane is one player who has found his comfort level:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Harry Kane has now scored 31 goals at New Wembley, more than any other player has managed at the stadium. Club or country: it doesn't matter. 💪 https://t.co/2wokK0qp2T
Heung-Min Son scored Tottenham's third thanks to a dynamic solo effort to seal the points. Olivier Giroud came off the bench to get one back for Chelsea, but the Blues were well beaten.
United's tame stalemate with Palace left Jose Mourinho taking aim at the desire his players showed:
Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst
Mourinho: 'My feeling is there was not enough from the heart, we must play with brain, we must play with also heart and I think there was not enough heart.' #mufc
Whatever the reason, the hosts were static and lacking ideas in front of goal. Two more dropped points have left Mourinho's men seven points adrift of the top four and 14 behind City.
Everton are now above United after Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a minute before the hour mark to see off Cardiff. Defeat leaves the Bluebirds in the bottom three.
Fulham's fortunes have improved slightly after Mitrovic bagged a brace and Andre Schurrle got on the scoresheet against the Saints. Two goals from Stuart Armstrong weren't enough to earn Southampton a share of the spoils.
The points were shared between Brighton and Leicester as Glenn Murray opened the scoring for the Seagulls to continue his late-career bloom:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Glenn Murray has scored more league goals (7) than any other English player in Europe's top five leagues this season. Like a fine wine... 🍷 https://t.co/l6ywjVLuu1
Leicester were reduced to 10 before halftime when James Maddison was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. To their credit the Foxes still drew level when substitute Jamie Vardy tucked away a penalty in the 79th minute.
