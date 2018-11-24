EPL Results Week 13: Saturday's 2018 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers, Table

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester City and Liverpool maintained their impressive starts to the Premier League season by winning away from home on Saturday. Leaders City put four past West Ham United at the London Stadium, while Liverpool have stayed two points off top spot after beating Watford 3-0 at Vicarage Road.

City's Raheen Sterling kept himself among the league's top scorers, while Mohamed Salah was among the goals for Liverpool.

Those wins came before Tottenham Hotspur ended Chelsea's unbeaten run with a comprehensive 3-1 victory at Wembley Stadium. Harry Kane added to his goal tally as Spurs bossed proceedings from the off.

Wins for those at the top represent more bad news for Manchester United on a day when the Red Devils were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Everton took full advantage by edging past relegation-threatened Cardiff City at Goodison Park, while Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City battled to a 1-1 draw.

There was movement at the bottom where Fulham scored a vital 3-2 win over fellow strugglers Southampton in Claudio Ranieri's first match in charge of the Cottagers. Aleksandar Mitrovic netted twice to keep his place near the top of the scoring charts.

The result has lifted Fulham off the bottom, with Huddersfield Town not in action until Sunday.

Saturday's Scores

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Leicester City

Everton 1-0 Cardiff City

Fulham 3-2 Southampton

Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace

Watford 0-3 Liverpool

West Ham United 0-4 Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Chelsea

Top Scorers (Player, club and goals, per the division's official website)

1. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 8

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 7

2. Eden Hazard, Chelsea: 7

2. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 7

2. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham: 7

2. Glenn Murray, Brighton & Hove Albion: 7

2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 7

2. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 7

9. Richarlison, Everton: 6

9. Sadio Mane, Liverpool: 6

Standings (Matches played, wins, goal difference and points, per the league's official website)

1. Manchester City: 13, 11, +35, 35

2. Liverpool: 13, 10, +21, 33

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 13, 10, +12, 30

4. Chelsea: 13, 8, +17, 28

5. Arsenal: 12, 7, +11, 24

6. Everton: 13, 6, +5, 22

7. Manchester United: 13, 6, -1, 21

8. Bournemouth: 12, 6, +5, 20

9. Watford: 13, 6, 0, 20

10. Leicester City: 13, 5, +1, 18

11. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 12, 4, -1, 16

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 13, 4, -5, 15

13. West Ham United: 13, 3, -8, 12

14. Newcastle United: 12, 2, -6, 9

15. Crystal Palace: 13, 2, -9, 9

16. Burnley: 12, 2, -13, 9

17. Southampton: 13, 1, -14, 8

18. Cardiff City: 13, 2, -15, 8

19. Fulham: 13, 2, -19, 8

20. Huddersfield Town: 12, 1, -16, 7

David Silva hit his fifth goal of the campaign when he put the leaders in a commanding position after just 11 minutes. It maintained the Spaniard's fondness for punishing the Hammers:

The lead was doubled when Sterling tapped in eight minutes later when he was played in by fellow winger Leroy Sane.

Sterling's superb numbers demand respect:

It was then Sane's turn to find the net 11 minutes before the break when Sterling returned the favour:

Sane completed his brace in injury time as the Citizens flexed their attacking muscle to send an ominous warning to their rivals.

Liverpool weren't quite as fluent in attack despite scoring three at Watford. It took until the 67th minute for Salah to begin the Reds' late show.

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold swept in a second with a brilliant free-kick, before Roberto Firmino added another in the penultimate minute when Watford heads had dropped.

To their credit, Liverpool players had responded well once Jordan Henderson was sent off for a second booking eight minutes from time.

Spurs may have been the easiest on the eye of any of the top three after the way they sauntered through a creaky Chelsea defence. A terrific delivery from creator-in-chief Christian Eriksen allowed Dele Alli to open the scoring before Kane smashed in a second from outside the box.

The Lilywhites haven't always found playing at Wembley while they wait on a new stadium an easy fit, but Kane is one player who has found his comfort level:

Heung-Min Son scored Tottenham's third thanks to a dynamic solo effort to seal the points. Olivier Giroud came off the bench to get one back for Chelsea, but the Blues were well beaten.

United's tame stalemate with Palace left Jose Mourinho taking aim at the desire his players showed:

Whatever the reason, the hosts were static and lacking ideas in front of goal. Two more dropped points have left Mourinho's men seven points adrift of the top four and 14 behind City.

Everton are now above United after Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a minute before the hour mark to see off Cardiff. Defeat leaves the Bluebirds in the bottom three.

Fulham's fortunes have improved slightly after Mitrovic bagged a brace and Andre Schurrle got on the scoresheet against the Saints. Two goals from Stuart Armstrong weren't enough to earn Southampton a share of the spoils.

The points were shared between Brighton and Leicester as Glenn Murray opened the scoring for the Seagulls to continue his late-career bloom:

Leicester were reduced to 10 before halftime when James Maddison was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. To their credit the Foxes still drew level when substitute Jamie Vardy tucked away a penalty in the 79th minute.