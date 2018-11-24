Big Show Not Looking to Retire After Signing New WWE Contract Last Year

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

WWE veteran Big Show revealed Friday that he doesn't plan to retire anytime soon.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Big Show noted he still loves his job as a sports entertainer:

"I signed a new deal last year," Big Show said. "I've got a couple of years left. I'm having fun."

Big Show noted that while he's "a little sore" after a hamstring tweak last week, he's doing well overall and plans to re-evaluate his status when his contract ends after 2020.

The 46-year-old veteran returned to television last month on SmackDown after several months away, and on the show's 1,000th episode, he aided Cesaro and Sheamus in beating New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The World's Largest Athlete is now part of The Bar, which is perhaps the most dominant stable on the WWE main roster.

After beginning his career in WCW, Big Show joined WWE in 1999 and has been part of the company since.

During his lengthy stint, Big Show has been a WWE champion, World Heavyweight champion, Intercontinental champion, United States champion, Tag Team champion, Hardcore champion and ECW champion.

While he is no longer utilized in a main event role, Big Show is still a draw due to his size (7'0", 383 pounds) and is a valuable part of the roster who can use his experience to help develop the next generation of WWE Superstars.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).