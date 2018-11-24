WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon to Undergo 'Character Change' Entering WrestleMania 35

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon is reportedly set to undergo a "character change" heading toward WrestleMania 35 in April.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), the character alteration is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2019.

Meltzer noted that the original plan was for McMahon to turn heel and face Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania, but after Bryan turned heel and defeated AJ Styles for the WWE Championship on SmackDown recently, it appears that is now off the table.

One possible opponent for Shane-O-Mac at WrestleMania 35 is The Miz since they are currently involved in a storyline together.

When The Miz was unable to compete in the final of the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel this month, McMahon stepped in and defeated Dolph Ziggler.

Miz claimed on last week's episode of SmackDown that he is "two-thirds" of the best wrestler in the world, while McMahon is "one-third," given that he won two rounds to earn a spot in the final.

The A-Lister then begged McMahon to be his tag team partner, but Miz got pinned by an enhancement talent.

Regardless of who he faces, there are likely big plans in place for McMahon at WrestleMania since he has been a part of major matches on the Grandest Stage of Them All in each of the past three years: The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32, Styles at WrestleMania 33 and both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn with Bryan as his tag team partner in April.

