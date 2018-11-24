Ex-WWE Superstar Neville Refutes Fake Instagram Q&A: 'Beware of Cheap Imitators'

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Former WWE Superstar Neville spoke out Saturday to refute a fake Instagram Q&A session that made the rounds Friday on the internet.

Neville tweeted the following regarding the Q&A:

According to Kellie Haulotte of WrestlingInc.com, the impostor Neville Instagram account addressed several issues regarding his WWE departure.

Among them was the role Enzo Amore played in Neville's decision to leave, to which the fake account replied, "It wasn't really Enzo why I left, I don't hate the lad. He was just annoying backstage and putting the title on him was bad, especially beating me. I was worth more than being jobbed out to jobbers, so that's why I left."

Neville last competed for WWE in September 2017 after he dropped the Cruiserweight title to Amore at No Mercy.

It was reported at the time of his departure that Neville left WWE when he was booked to lose another match to Enzo on Raw.

Neville signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2012 and became NXT champion before the company called him up to its main roster. It wasn't until he turned heel and joined the cruiserweight division in late 2016 that he hit his stride.

Neville officially returned to the Dragon Gate promotion in Japan in October, where he is wrestling under the name PAC.

