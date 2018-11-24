La Liga Results 2018 Week 13: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to remain top of the table in Spain.

Ousmane Dembele's late equaliser saw the champions salvage a point after Diego Costa had earlier headed the hosts in front.

Real Madrid suffered their first La Liga defeat under new manager Santiago Solari at Eibar.

Barcelona loanee Marc Cucurella had a hand in all three goals, as Los Blancos suffered their fifth league defeat of the season.

Saturday's Results

Eibar 3-0 Real Madrid

Valencia 3-0 Rayo Vallecano

Huesca 2-2 Levante

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Barcelona

Here's a look at the updated La Liga table after Saturday's fixtures:

Saturday Recap

Eibar gave Real Madrid an early warning when Kike volleyed against the post after just three minutes. The hosts then took the lead on 16 minutes through Gonzalo Escalante.

A quick break saw goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois save from Kike, but he was unable to prevent Escalante from bundling home the opener.

The hosts then scored twice in five second-half minutes to seal victory. Sergi Enrich fired home after Cucurella had caught Alvaro Odriozola in possession, Kike then tapped home the third goal.

However, it was the Barcelona loanee who caught the eye:

The defeat means Real Madrid slip five points behind Barcelona, while Eibar pick up their first ever win against Los Blancos:

Barcelona looked set for a second straight La Liga defeat, until substitute Dembele popped up with a late strike to deny Atletico Madrid victory.

The game had failed to live up to its pre-match billing, both teams unable to carve out chances in a tight affair in the Spanish capital.

The game finally sparked into life on 77 minutes. Costa rose highest at the far post to direct Antoine Griezmann's corner past goalkeeper Marc-andre Ter Stegen.

The goal ended a recent drought for the Spaniard:

Barcelona refused to give up and were rewarded in the 90th minute. Lionel Messi picked out Dembele in the penalty area, he took a neat touch and then tucked the ball past Jan Oblak.

Opta noted how important his goals have been this season:

It's a tough blow for Atletico who would have moved top with a win. Barcelona remain in first place, but they can be knocked off top spot if Sevilla beat Real Valladolid on Sunday.