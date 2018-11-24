La Liga Results 2018 Week 13: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

La Liga Results 2018 Week 13: Final Scores and Updated Table After SaturdayNovember 24, 2018
Barcelona drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to remain top of the table in Spain.
Ousmane Dembele's late equaliser saw the champions salvage a point after Diego Costa had earlier headed the hosts in front.
Real Madrid suffered their first La Liga defeat under new manager Santiago Solari at Eibar.
Barcelona loanee Marc Cucurella had a hand in all three goals, as Los Blancos suffered their fifth league defeat of the season.
Saturday's Results
Eibar 3-0 Real Madrid
Valencia 3-0 Rayo Vallecano
Huesca 2-2 Levante
Atletico Madrid 1-1 Barcelona
Here's a look at the updated La Liga table after Saturday's fixtures:
LaLiga @LaLigaEN
Here’s the table as things stand... @Dembouz’s equaliser keeps @FCBarcelona 🔝 of #LaLigaSantander! https://t.co/DFfF66jkNo
Saturday Recap
Eibar gave Real Madrid an early warning when Kike volleyed against the post after just three minutes. The hosts then took the lead on 16 minutes through Gonzalo Escalante.
A quick break saw goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois save from Kike, but he was unable to prevent Escalante from bundling home the opener.
The hosts then scored twice in five second-half minutes to seal victory. Sergi Enrich fired home after Cucurella had caught Alvaro Odriozola in possession, Kike then tapped home the third goal.
However, it was the Barcelona loanee who caught the eye:
Talking LaLiga @TalkingLaLiga
What a performance from Barça loanee Marc Cucurella (20). His deliveries from the left-hand side for Eibar have left Real Madrid in disarray at the back. Three goalscoring chances created and such calm decision making. 💥 https://t.co/NHmB47eABG
The defeat means Real Madrid slip five points behind Barcelona, while Eibar pick up their first ever win against Los Blancos:
LaLiga @LaLigaEN
Eibar beat Real Madrid for the first time in their HISTORY with an unforgettable performance at Ipurua. 💙❤️ #EibarRealMadrid 3-0 https://t.co/SOjaKmHaXe
Barcelona looked set for a second straight La Liga defeat, until substitute Dembele popped up with a late strike to deny Atletico Madrid victory.
The game had failed to live up to its pre-match billing, both teams unable to carve out chances in a tight affair in the Spanish capital.
The game finally sparked into life on 77 minutes. Costa rose highest at the far post to direct Antoine Griezmann's corner past goalkeeper Marc-andre Ter Stegen.
The goal ended a recent drought for the Spaniard:
Semra Hunter @SemraHunter
Diego Costa!!! If there were ever a time to score, it was now! 1st goal in 19 matches (9 months!?) - last one on Feb 25th this year. And his 1st ever against #Barcelona! #AtletiBarça #LaLiga
Barcelona refused to give up and were rewarded in the 90th minute. Lionel Messi picked out Dembele in the penalty area, he took a neat touch and then tucked the ball past Jan Oblak.
Opta noted how important his goals have been this season:
OptaJose @OptaJose
7 - No other player has won more points with his goals than Ousmane Dembélé in La Liga this season (seven points with five goals). Rescuer. https://t.co/36QgTjg6IF
It's a tough blow for Atletico who would have moved top with a win. Barcelona remain in first place, but they can be knocked off top spot if Sevilla beat Real Valladolid on Sunday.
Dembele's Clutch Equaliser