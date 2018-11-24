NBA Rumors: Joakim Noah, Grizzlies Expected to Agree to Contract Next Week

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Joakim Noah appears to be closing in on a return to the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Noah and the Grizzlies are expected to reach an agreement on a contract when the two sides meet late next week.

Marc Stein of the New York Times noted Nov. 19 that Noah and the Grizzlies were having "extensive discussions."

Noah's last appearance came Jan. 23 as a member of the New York Knicks, and he averaged 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in seven games during the 2017-18 season.

Stein also reported Jan. 29 that Noah was involved in an altercation with then-Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek, who was fired after the season. Noah stepped away from the team after the incident for personal reasons.

The Knicks released Noah in October by using the stretch provision, which will allow them to pay his $19.3 million salary for 2019-20 over three years.

Noah's history as a strong defensive player—he was the 2014 Defensive Player of the Year—would mesh with a Grizzlies team that leads the NBA in scoring defense (100.8 points per game) and ranks fourth in defensive rating (104.6 points per 100 possessions).

Memphis has used that defensive tenacity to sit atop the Southwest Division at 12-6.