10 Most Likely Moves in Next WWE Superstar Shake-Up

Credit: WWE.com

The Superstar Shake-up usually happens right after WrestleMania, but since WWE makes up its own rules, it can choose to have the event whenever it wants.

The WWE roster has seen a lot of changes in 2018, especially when it comes to Superstars taking time off due to an injury or illness.

Having two brands allows WWE to highlight more wrestlers than if everyone shared both shows, but more importantly, it allows management to change things up every year to give us fresh feuds and matchups.

Raw and SmackDown need to have a good balance of main-event, midcard, tag team and low-level Superstars, so moving a handful of people every year is necessary to keep things from becoming more repetitive than they already are.

This article will look at the 10 Superstars most likely to move during the next Superstar Shake-up.