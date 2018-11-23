Anthony Davis Rumors: Celtics, Lakers, 76ers Among Potential Landing Spots

David Dow/Getty Images

With Anthony Davis currently only under contract through the 2019-20 season, there has been no shortage of rumors surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans star's future.

The latest buzz comes from Get More Sports' Chris Sheridan, who reported Friday that the Pelicans, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers are all teams Davis is considering in the "near and distant future."

Sheridan noted that New Orleans will consider dealing the five-time All-Star prior to the trade deadline if it is "middle-of-the-pack or worse" in the Western Conference. The 10-8 Pelicans are currently ninth in the West, although they are just 2.5 games back of the top spot.

Boston has long been linked to Davis, with rumors popping up prior to last season's deadline as well. In October, The Athletic's Jay King even reported that Davis and Celtics star Kyrie Irving have talked about the possibility of teaming up together in green and white.

Meanwhile, the Lakers picked up some steam after signing LeBron James this past summer. That connection stirred up AD-to-L.A. talks when the Pelicans star signed with agent Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group—who also represents James—in September.

As for Philadelphia and New York, both of those squads currently have big men who could form a dynamic duo with Davis. Joel Embiid is one of the league's rising stars for the Sixers, and the Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis was selected to his first All-Star team last season before tearing his ACL.

Davis would be arguably the most coveted asset on the market if New Orleans made him available at the deadline. After all, the 6'10" big man is averaging 26.6 points and career highs in rebounding (12.7), assists (4.9) and blocks (2.9). Trading him may be tough for the Pelicans to swallow, but acquiring a number of assets could help the franchise build for the future rather than risk losing him for nothing in the summer of 2020.

When Davis signed his five-year, $145 million extension back in 2015, he proclaimed he was "here to stay." But the time for him to commit to his next deal is drawing closer, and both he and the Pelicans could soon face tough decisions as a result.