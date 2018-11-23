Lamar Jackson Named Ravens Starting QB over Joe Flacco vs. Raiders

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 23, 2018

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks in a tunnel to the field as the team is introduced before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Lamar Jackson will be given another opportunity to lead the Baltimore Ravens offense in Week 12. 

Per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, head coach John Harbaugh announced Friday that Jackson will remain the starting quarterback against the Oakland Raiders

Previous starter Joe Flacco hasn't been able to practice in the past two weeks after injuring his hip during Baltimore's first offensive possession against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 4. 

Coming off the Ravens' bye in Week 9, Jackson was named Baltimore's starter last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2016 Heisman winner carried the ball 27 timesthe most by a quarterback in the Super Bowl eraand ran for 117 yards in a 24-21 win. 

Jackson also went 13-of-19 for 150 yards as a passer. The Ravens' 403 total yards against Cincinnati's defense were their most in a game since Week 5. 

Baltimore currently owns the AFC's final playoff spot, but four other teams enter Week 12 with an identical 5-5 record. 

