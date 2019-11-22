Patriots' Tom Brady Questionable for Week 12 vs. Cowboys Because of Elbow Injury

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

New England Patriots superstar quarterback Tom Brady is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 12 game against the Dallas Cowboys because of a right elbow injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported despite the questionable designation that Brady is expected to play.

Brady is going to land in the Pro Football Hall of Fame whenever his career comes to a close, and he's a strong contender in the GOAT conversation thanks to a career resume highlighted by six Super Bowl titles, three NFL Most Valuable Player Awards and countless other team and individual accolades.

The 42-year-old University of Michigan product has remained highly durable throughout his time with the Pats. The only significant time he missed because of injury came during the 2008 season when he suffered a torn ACL in the team's season opener.

If Brady ends up being a shock inactive, rookie Jarrett Stidham will be in line to take over the starting role after posting an impressive 102.6 passer rating in the preseason. Cody Kessler would take over the backup spot.

All told, the Patriots' unmatched success over the past two decades is directly related to Brady's rise to become an NFL legend. Any type of extended stint on the sideline would be a massive blow to the team's hopes, with Stidham likely to endure the typical ups and downs of a rookie signal-caller.

