Juventus Transfer News: Moise Kean Speaks Amid January Loan Rumours

Juventus starlet Moise Kean has hinted he won't be leaving the club on loan in January days after his brother opened the door to an exit abroad.

The teenager did an interview with Juventus TV (h/t Calciomercato) in which he explained how much he is improving every day in Turin:

"Here at Juventus, I understand that work pays off. So every day I try to give my best, trying to do well everywhere the manager decides to make me play. I remember well my debut in A, the sensations of that day remain unforgettable, as well as that of the first goal against Bologna."

His brother recently spoke to Tutto Juve (h/t Football Italia), explaining how the new Italy international was unlikely to go on loan to another Serie A team:

"Parma or Sampdoria? I don't think Moise will stay in Italy. In January he'd like to go and try a different league to the Italian one.

"I honestly don't know how many teams are following him, but we'll see how the situation evolves. Not least because so many things could happen between now and January."

TalkSport linked him with an unlikely move to Leeds United. The Championship side were reportedly in the mix to land him during the summer, and speculation never really died down before kicking up again during the international break:

That likely had to do with the incredible step forward Kean took during the break. The 18-year-old was called up to the under-21 side, proceeded to impress in the loss against England and promptly earned a promotion to the Azzurri. He made his full Italy debut in the friendly against the United States, where he once again stood out in a 1-0 victory in Genk, Belgium.

The youngster is the most exciting talent to emerge from the Juventus academy in years, drawing comparisons with Mario Balotelli. He stands out for his combination of physical ability and vision, seemingly always popping up in the right place at the right time.

He spent last season on loan at Hellas Verona, flashing his tremendous talent:

This year he's been stuck behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic as Juventus' third-choice striker, making just one appearance in the UEFA Champions League so far. A loan could greatly help his development, but the limited depth in his position means Juventus will likely have to keep him in Turin.

The opportunity to train with a world-class talent like Ronaldo appears to have offset the lack of playing time for now, as his great form on the international stage indicates Juventus are handling him correctly.

Patience will be key for Kean. A short-term loan deal could satisfy his hunger for playing time, but things are going well for the youngster right now, and remaining at Juve could see him earn more opportunities later in the season.