Hacksaw Jim Duggan in ICU with Unknown Health Issues

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 23, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 15: Cast member 'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan attends the WWE screening of 'Legends' House' at Smith & Wollensky on April 15, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for WWE)
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Duggan was taken to the intensive care unit at a South Carolina hospital with unknown health issues. 

Duggan's daughter Celia posted a picture on Instagram of the family in the hospital Thursday, which Duggan reposted alongside a message that he is expected to be released on Saturday. 

"Happy Thanksgiving from the Duggan family to yours," she wrote. "Dad is in ICU but is in good spirits and we are all doing good- we have a lot to be thankful for this year."

                                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report