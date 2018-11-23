Hacksaw Jim Duggan in ICU with Unknown Health Issues

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Duggan was taken to the intensive care unit at a South Carolina hospital with unknown health issues.

Duggan's daughter Celia posted a picture on Instagram of the family in the hospital Thursday, which Duggan reposted alongside a message that he is expected to be released on Saturday.

"Happy Thanksgiving from the Duggan family to yours," she wrote. "Dad is in ICU but is in good spirits and we are all doing good- we have a lot to be thankful for this year."

