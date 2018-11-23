Texas LB Gary Johnson Suspended vs. Kansas for Breaking Team Rules

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 23, 2018

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 1: Gary Johnson #33 of the Texas Longhorns looks during a play review against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half at FedExField on September 1, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. Johnson was ejected from the game for a targeting penalty. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Texas linebacker Gary Johnson won't play in Friday's regular-season finale against Kansas. 

Per Yahoo Sports, Texas announced Johnson has been suspended for the game due to an unspecified violation of team rules. 

Now in his second season at Texas, Johnson has become one of the most important defensive players for head coach Tom Herman in 2018. The senior leads the team with 74 total tackles and 14 tackles for loss. 

Johnson's absence stands to benefit Kansas' rushing offense. Jayhawks running back Pooka Williams ranks joint-13th in the nation with 7.1 yards per carry as a freshman. 

The Longhorns enter Friday's game ranked 37th in run defense after allowing 136.5 yards per game. 

Texas (8-3) can clinch a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 1 with a win over Kansas. 

