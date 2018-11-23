River Plate vs. Boca: Copa Libertadores Final Leg 2 Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

EITAN ABRAMOVICH/Getty Images

Buenos Aires will once again come to a standstill on Saturday as River Plate host Boca Juniors in the second leg of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final at El Monumental.

A raucous first leg two weeks ago finished 2-2 at La Bombenera, and with the away goals rule not in play for the final, it could hardly be more finely balanced.



River do have the slight edge, though, given Argentina's visiting fans ban means the hosts will have the backing of the entire stadium on Saturday.

But that may simply pile more pressure on Los Millonarios' players in arguably the biggest Superclasico ever played.

Here are all the details for what should be a fantastic occasion:

Date: Saturday, November 24

Time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: FreeSports and BT Sport 2 (UK), Fox Deportes (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport website, Fox Soccer Match Pass

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): River 6-5, Boca 56-19, Draw 21-10

If further proof were needed of the magnitude of Saturday's clash, it was provided by Boca fans on Thursday.

Per Rory Smith of the New York Times and The Independent's Miguel Delaney, they packed out the 49,000-capacity Bombenera to watch their side train:

The anticipation and clamour around the first leg was off the scale, but it was tempered by the knowledge it was only half the battle.

After Saturday, there will be no second chances, no opportunities to make amends.

Boca went ahead twice in the first leg, first through Ramon Abila and then Dario Benedetto.

They may live to rue twice letting River back in the game through Lucas Pratto and a Carlos Izquierdoz own goal.

The first leg has ended in a draw in five of the last seven Libertadores finals.

On each of those occasions, the hosts of the second leg have come out victorious.

That includes 2015, when River drew with Tigres before winning 3-0 at home, and 2012, when Corinthians held Boca 1-1 at La Bombenera before winning the second leg in Brazil.

Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Boca's best bet of bucking the form book will be to come out of the traps as fast as possible and try to get an early goal.

Not only would they go ahead in the tie by going up early, but they would also sow seeds of doubt among the home fans that could have an adverse effect on the River players.

From next year, the Copa Libertadores final will be played over a single match at a neutral stadium.

Saturday will be the last fixture of its kind in the famous competition, and the organisers could not have asked for a bigger occasion.

It is a match to catch the imagination of the world, not just Buenos Aires, Argentina or South America, and it is sure to be a thrilling and breathless clash between the two fierce rivals.