Kerwin Roach II's 32 Points Lead Texas to Upset Win vs. Coby White, No. 7 UNC

Kerwin Roach II's 32 Points Lead Texas to Upset Win vs. Coby White, No. 7 UNCNovember 23, 2018
The Texas Longhorns went into their Las Vegas Invitational matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thanksgiving evening unranked. It's unlikely they'll remain that way much longer.
Behind Kerwin Roach II's 32 points and seven assists, Texas upset No. 7 North Carolina, 92-89, handing the Tar Heels (5-1) their first loss of the season. Texas remains undefeated at 5-0 and looks like a group to be reckoned with in 2018-19.
Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein
Shaka Smart has his best team since he's been at Texas and the Longhorns just made their first national statement. Beat North Carolina for second time in four years in Las Vegas.
Jason King @JasonKingBR
That’s the best I’ve ever seen Texas play under Shaka Smart. Just a tremendous job by the Longhorns in so many different areas. This group seems to have great chemistry. Love the way they share the ball.
Despite Roach's heroics, Texas put on a balanced showing, as it got solid performances from Matt Coleman III (16 points, five assists), Dylan Osetkowski (14 points, five rebounds) and Jaxson Hayes (15 points, nine rebounds, three blocks).
Hayes, in particular, made his mark:
Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz
Roach was the clear star with a career showing, but Texas doesn’t win this game without Jaxson Hayes. The freshman was an absolute force as a rim protector. Did a great job on the glass. Catches every ball thrown his way. Statement game with a huge contingent of NBA execs on hand
Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello
Hell of a win for Texas over North Carolina out in Vegas. Kerwin Roach outdeuled Coby White, but Jaxson Hayes continues to get better. Been on a strong upward trajectory for over a year now.
That spoiled a fantastic game from Coby White, who had 33 points and shot 7-of-10 from beyond the arc.
Cole Zwicker @colezwicker
Good to see White get the pull-up going. One of the better threats there for guards who could potentially come out along with Garland & Edwards. All 3 look like combos/small 2Gs, but curious to see if the playmaking for others progresses over the coming months.
Luke Maye struggled, however, shooting 5-of-15 from the field (1-of-5 from three) for 11 points, though he did pull down nine boards.
North Carolina looked like it might run away with the game early, seizing a 17-4 lead less than five minutes into the contest. Texas battled back, though, going on a 17-6 run to pull within two.
From there, the contest was tight until a Roach layup at the 11:12 mark in the second half gave the Longhorns a 66-55 lead—the largest deficit North Carolina faced. The Tar Heels fought back, twice cutting the lead to two points in the final six minutes.
But Roach and Co. always had an answer, holding off UNC for a signature win in Las Vegas. And Roach had himself a signature moment:
A lot can change between now and March. But Texas appears to be a team on the rise.
