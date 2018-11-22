Dak Prescott, Cowboys Beat NFC East Rival Redskins Behind 2 Amari Cooper TDs

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have plenty to be thankful for on Thursday. Namely, that they put themselves in the driver's seat in the NFC East.

Led by a huge performance from Amari Cooper (eight catches for 180 receiving yards and two scores), the Cowboys defeated Washington on Thanksgiving, 31-23, moving to 6-5 on the season while securing their spot atop the division in the process.

Dak Prescott threw for 289 yards and two scores in the win, adding a rushing touchdown, while Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown. Colt McCoy had an up-and-down performance in his first start of the year in place of the injured Alex Smith, throwing for 268 yards, two scores and three interceptions.

Dallas controlled the line of scrimmage, out-rushing Washington 146-80, and didn't turn the ball over in the contest. Though it wasn't always pretty, it was a clean performance for the Cowboys.

With the victory, the teams have now split the season series, though the Cowboys currently hold the tiebreaker over Washington (6-5) because of a superior divisional record (3-1 to 2-1) with five games remaining.

Cowboys Are Clear Favorites in NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys are not a perfect football team. Far from it. The offensive line is not the dominant group it was two years ago (though it was largely solid on Thursday). The secondary has lapses. Jason Garrett is a mediocre head coach.

But in a weak NFC East, the Cowboys are starting to pull away from the pack.

Washington is without its starting quarterback and forced to rely on a career journeyman backup in McCoy. The offense doesn't have any threatening playmakers outside of Adrian Peterson. The team's secondary simply isn't cutting it.

Then there's Philadelphia, a team beset by one injury after another. The Eagles could still get back into the playoff picture, though it would take an otherworldly stretch from Carson Wentz and a major reversal in general for a team that has looked flat all season long. Of course, it's tough to recover when three-fourths of your starting secondary at the beginning of the season is injured.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg on the injury front for Philadelphia. The defending champs are having a rough go of it this season.

As for the New York Giants, well, they're bad. No need to sugarcoat it: The Giants just plain old stink.

So the Cowboys are now the team to beat, though it's fair to argue that they deserve that distinction on their own merits. Yes, the rest of the division is floundering, but Dallas still has one of the best running backs in football (Elliott), a red-hot receiver in Cooper who has revitalized both Prescott and the passing game in general, and a sneaky-good defense, led by linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, that forced three turnovers Thursday.

In the grand scheme of things, the Cowboys aren't on the level of teams like the Saints or Los Angeles Rams in the NFC. They're probably a tier down from the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings, too. But the Cowboys don't need to be better than any of those teams to reach the postseason.

They just need to win the division, and all signs point to that happening without too much drama.

What's Next?

The Cowboys face a major test next Thursday night, hosting the 9-1 New Orleans Saints, one of the league's top Super Bowl contenders this season. Washington, meanwhile, has a key divisional matchup Dec. 3 against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (4-6), who have floundered this season but are still in the NFC East running.

