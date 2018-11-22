Thunder's Hamidou Diallo's Injury Diagnosed as Ankle Sprain; Out 7-10 Days

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain after suffering a scary fall during Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN.com's Royce Young.

Diallo was stretchered off the floor after his leg got caught underneath him while he went for a rebound in the fourth quarter. Initial X-rays ruled out a serious injury, and further evaluation confirmed a report by The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania that it was a sprained left ankle. Per Young, Diallo left the locker room in a boot and on crutches.

Diallo will be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days.

Given how gruesome the injury appeared to be, it seems Diallo avoided the worst-case scenario.

"I was hoping, praying it was nothing too serious, that it wasn't his knee," Thunder star Paul George said, according to Young. "I think we can all say it's the best news that it was his ankle and it was a sprain."

While the injury certainly could have been more severe, the rookie will still be sidelined for the time being. The second-round pick is averaging 6.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game through his first 16 contests, including two starts.

Diallo entered the showdown against the Warriors coming off the best game of his young career. The 20-year-old scored 18 points on perfect 7-of-7 shooting in 22 minutes against the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

He had three points and six rebounds in 17 minutes Wednesday.