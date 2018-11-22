Jets Rumors: Quincy Enunwa Negotiating Contract Extension with NY

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Quincy Enunwa and the New York Jets have entered contract negotiations for an extension, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Enuwa is in the final year of his contract and is making $2.914 million in 2018, per Spotrac.

A 2014 sixth-round pick, Enunwa broke out during his third year in the league, posting 857 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2016. However, he missed the entire 2017 campaign after undergoing surgery on a bulging disk in his neck during the preseason.

The 26-year-old has shown no ill effects from the injury, though. He leads the Jets with 29 receptions in eight games and is just one yard (345) behind Robby Anderson for the team lead.

While his neck has not been much of an issue this season, Enunwa did miss a pair of October contests due to a high ankle sprain.

Enunwa's emergence has earned high praise from an AFC East rival. Five-time Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said during a press conference Tuesday that the 6'2", 225-pound wideout is a "hard guy to bring down. He's a hard guy to match up on. ... He's tough."

Giving rookie Sam Darnold reliable pass-catchers to throw to should only help the third overall pick's development. Enunwa has proved he can be an effective playmaker on the outside, and now the team is looking to keep him around past this year.